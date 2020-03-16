Langley’s library branches closed to the public until further notice

Monday was the last day for picking up holds or borrowing books in person at FVRL

The Fraser Valley Regional Library has closed all of its locations to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Monday was the last day at the Aldergrove branch, for picking up FVRL holds or borrowing books from the stacks, until the libraries re-open.

The FVRL closures will be in place “until further notice” according to signs that went up Monday at the Aldergrove branch, and are in keeping with recommendations to prevent transmission of the virus.

“To support efforts to help limit the spread of COVID-19, all FVRL locations will close to the public until further notice effective 9 p.m., Monday, March 16, according to the FVRL website.

“We made this decision to support the overall health and wellness of our communities and for the safety of our customers and staff.”

A public statement around the COVID-19 measures was on their main web page.

Late fees will be waived during the closure period. All libraries will be sanitized before re-opening.

Book drops will remain open. Anything that cannot fit into the book drop opening, like ukuleles or telescopes for example, can be kept until the re-opening.

Other Langley FVRL branches in Langley City, Fort Langley, Murrayville, Walnut Grove, and the Muriel Arnason location at 130 – 20338 65 Ave.

