BC Human Rights Tribunal (Canadian Press photo)

Langley’s Lions Housing target of human rights complaint

A former resident alleges discrimination after coming out as trans

A former resident of Langley’s BC Lions housing complex is claiming discrimination by staff and other residents in a complaint to the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal.

Angela Dahl’s complaint is against the Langley Lions Senior Housing Society and its executive director, Jeanette Dagenais.

None of the complaints have been proven in a court or tribunal.

The housing complex, including the Evergreen Timbers Assisted Living Facility where Dahl lived until 2018, is for low income seniors and disabled residents.

Dahl alleges that after she came out for the first time as trans at a Halloween party in October, 2015, she was the target of derogatory references and unwelcome touching, including by staff who helped her dress.

Among other issues, she claimed care aids at Evergreen made comments such as “you could never be a girl,” and that staff and residents referred to her as “shemale,” “gender-bender,” and “drag queen.”

A staff member allegedly refused to ride in an elevator with Dahl and her friend saying “I don’t ride the elevator with freaks.”

In December of 2017, Dahl received a letter from Dagenais saying Dahl was mistreating other residents and staff and “interacting with people in a way that make them uncomfortable.” Dahl believes the accusations were fabricated by people uncomfortable with her gender, who were trying to force her to leave.

Dahl filed her complaint in January of 2018 and moved out of Evergreen Timbers later that year.

The recent ruling from the Human Rights Tribunal is on the time limits under which people can file complaints.

Due to regulations that were in place when the complaint was filed, incidents before a certain date can’t be dealt with by the tribunal.

The tribunal also ruled that some incidents – including the letter from Dagenais – are not violations of the human rights code because “there is no information that her sex and gender identity or expression was a factor,” said the recent ruling.

Ultimately, due to delay in filing the complaint, only alleged discrimination that took place in 2018 will be considered. A list of five incidents that ook place from March to August 2018 will be considered. Earlier alleged incidents will not be considered, ruled tribunal member Steven Adamson.

Previous story
New case of vaping-related illness in Quebec brings national total to 8
Next story
Does the season make you blue? It could be SAD

Just Posted

Langley’s Lions Housing target of human rights complaint

A former resident alleges discrimination after coming out as trans

Aldergrove alumni volleyball coaches drum up school spirit

Former ACSS volleyball players Shelby Butler, Kaitlin Pool, and Michaela Hampton continue a legacy

VIDEO: Realtors battle it out over Park Avenue, the Electric Company, and the railroads

Third Realtor Monopoly fundraiser held in Langley to help New Hope Community Services

Langley school board chair hopes B.C. vaping changes clear the air

Local schools have found it a challenge to prevent students from vaping, chair says

Langley police investigating stolen boots, credit cards, booze, and beauty products

Anyone with information on these local crimes is asked to contact the non-emergency phone number

VIDEO: Disney Plus adds disclaimer about racist stereotypes

Disney’s disclaimer is a good way to begin discussion about the larger issue of racism

New case of vaping-related illness in Quebec brings national total to 8

Quebec health minister considering tightening the rules around vaping products

Greens to vote against Liberal throne speech unless carbon targets toughened: May

Green leader Elizabeth May and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Friday, discussing common ground

Falling tree crushes front of SUV carrying Surrey woman, granddaughters

City confirms ‘failure’ has triggered risk assessment of Croydon Drive trees

Toxic smell returns to Abbotsford elementary school raising health concerns for students, teachers and parents

King Traditional Elementary suffers daily from neighbouring waste-storage facility’s stench

First Nations ‘optimistic’ about road upgrades after Horgan visits site of fatal bus crash

Premier travelled Bamfield Main road, where bus flipped last September and two students were killed

Delays seen on some Metro Vancouver bus routes as transit strike ramps up

According to TransLink, routes in downtown Vancouver are bearing the brunt of the delays

Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

It’s easy if you know what you are doing, they say

Bobby Orr defends Don Cherry, rips Sportsnet for decision to fire commentator

‘I know Grapes better than anybody,’ Orr says

Most Read