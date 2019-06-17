The one-acre property at 27214 Fraser Hwy. is in the process of being bought, which resulted in the shutdown of the Alder Inn’s show lounge this past weekend. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Langley’s oldest and last strip bar shuts its doors

The Alder Inn, in operation since 1957, has reportedly been purchased

The only strip bar remaining in Langley – at the Alder Inn – has shut its doors this past weekend.

Since 1957, the hotel, liquor store, bar, and show lounge, advertised as a “Western-style saloon,” has operated on the corner of Fraser Highway and 272nd Street in downtown Aldergrove.

As early as Saturday, a visit to the the Alder Inn revealed its bar and show lounge had been shut down.

Gary Sangha, who’s “been operating in the community for 29 years now,” said the building is in the process of being sold. He clarified, however, that he will keep his liquor licence and will continue to operate the liquor store on the site as a lease for the “foreseeable” future.

The closure of the show lounge is being met as good news by some in the community, local mother and business owner Alana O’Connor among them.

Every Tuesday night during what was publicized as “amateur night” on a sign outside the Inn – women as young as 19 were able to dance on stage with poles as bar-goers watched.

Exotic dancers were on stage otherwise, every weekday, from noon until 11 p.m. On weekends the pole dancing shows went past midnight.

O’Connor has worried about the goings on of the bar since she first set up Book N’ Bean cafe just down the street in 2016.

“No mother looks down at their infant daughter and says ‘I hope you’ll make great pole dancer one day’,” O’Connor shared, after hearing of the shutdown. “As mothers, we want more than this for our daughters.”

She’s not alone.

“It’s been very much a concern of the community, that establishment,” Langley RCMP Cpl. Kurt Neuman, Aldergrove’s community police liaison, told the Aldergrove Star.

The bar has “outlived its purpose within the community,” Neuman added.

Previous story
Otters devour 150 trout at Kootenay hatchery
Next story
Edmonton police seek owners of items possibly stolen in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Langley students help out at clinic during National Blood Donors Week

Credo Christian students helped celebrated National Blood Donors Week by helping at a blood clinic

Langley’s oldest and last strip bar shuts its doors

The Alder Inn, in operation since 1957, has reportedly been purchased

Update: Show of support after pride flag was taken down by Township of Langley

Township statement said flag was removed due to “confusion” about whether it was on private property

No more TransLink buses for Langley until at least September

Route changes and increases start soon, but Langley gets no increases this summer

Kwantlen-language street signs proposed for Fort Langley

Halkomelem language could be added to local signage

PHOTOS: Elusive ‘ghost whale’ surfaces near Campbell River

Ecotourism operator captures images of the rare white orca

Victoria mom describes finding son ‘gone’ on first day of coroners inquest into overdose death

Resulting recommendations could change handling of youth records amidst the overdose crisis

Dash-cam video in trial of accused cop killer shows man with a gun

Footage is shown at trial of Oscar Arfmann, charged with killing Const. John Davidson of Abbotsford

Suicide confirmed in case of B.C. father who’d been missing for months

2018 disappearance sparked massive search for Ben Kilmer

Eight U.S. senators write to John Horgan over B.C. mining pollution

The dispute stems from Teck Resources’ coal mines in B.C.’s Elk Valley

Dinosaur statues from defunct Dinotown theme park stolen in Chilliwack

The dinosaur figures once graced the theme park but were destined for Chilliwack fundraiser

Threats charge against Surrey’s Jaspal Atwal stayed

Atwal, 64, was at centre of controversy in 2018 over his attendance at prime minister’s reception in India

Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak in Surrey

He’s keynote speaker at Surrey Environment and Business Awards luncheon by Surrey Board of Trade Sept. 17

Otters devour 150 trout at Kootenay hatchery

The hatchery has lost close to 150 fish in the past several months

Most Read