Langley’s outgoing DPAC prez declares in trustee race

Suzanne Perreault, a counsellor, wants a seat at Langley’s board of education table this fall.

Outgoing president of Langley’s District Parent Advicsory Council (DPAC) had joined the trustee race.

Suzanne Perreault threw her hat in the ring Sunday, announcing she will be seeking a seat at the board of education in this October’s municipal election.

Perreault said she believes that children in the district “deserve nothing less than a safe and inclusive environment where they are nurtured to achieve their potential.”

She is a professional counsellor, youth and family worker, and advocate who assists families to better connect the home and school. In this capacity, Perreault said she believes strongly in the opportunity of excellence in education for all and claims o have a track record for successful partnership with parents, educators, and government to make it happen on various levels.

Nominated this last year for both the Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Award and Autism Excellence Award for Advocacy, she was instrumental in leading conversations with the Ministry of Advanced Education to improve post-secondary opportunities for students with individual learning plan designations.

During her six years with DPAC, three as president, Perreault worked to both “create and strengthen multiple community partner relationships” within the district to enhance outreach and support options for families and their children.

In her capacity as DPAC president, she said she was instrumental in developing a collaborative working committee with the school district, which led to the provision of every classroom with an emergency preparedness kit and tents for district schools. She’s also taking credit for seeing speed reduction signs posted in several summer session school zones.

She is declared a commitment to sustaining the collaborative child-centered vision in education with specific sights in the area of the Indigenous community, inclusive education and emergency preparedness.

“Our children deserve nothing less, than to be afforded these basics,” she said

UPDATE: Fire destroys Chilliwack restaurant

