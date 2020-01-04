Langley’s priciest home not so expensive

The top valued residence in Langley is worth about $700,000 less in 2020

The unassuming exterior of the most expensive residential property in Langley. (BC Assessment)

The most valuable private home in Langley is slightly less valuable this year, as BC Assessment found that local housing dropped by between five and seven per cent in value on average over 2019.

The 29.4 acre property in the 19600 block of Zero Avenue has long been Langley’s priciest property.

This year’s BC Assessment found the property is worth $16.5 million, and it is the only Langley property on BC Assessment’s list of the 500 most valuable in the province.

However, its value, like that of most homes, has gone down from the last assessment. It was previously valued at $17.3 million.

The property has a two-storey, five-bedroom, 7,200 square foot house, including a basement, according to BC Assessment.

It is part of a larger land assemblage of more than 40 acres on the Langley-Surrey border.

In July, one of the other homes on the property assemblage was destroyed by a fire that began in a kitchen. The size of the property and confusion over whether it is in Surrey or Langley caused some issues with which fire department responded first.

