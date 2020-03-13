Langleys ramp up cleaning efforts at civic facilities

Timms Community Centre, among other recreation facilities in Langley City and Township, remain open to the public. (Langley Advance Times files)

Both the Township and City of Langley are ramping up cleaning efforts in municipal facilities amid increasing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

With increased fears, plus mandated and suggested precautions announced at the provincial and federal levels aimed at minimizing exposure to COVID-19, both municipalities issued statements Friday explaining their current situations.

Municipal facilities are remaining open during regular business hours, according to both communities, with the Township confirming it is proceeding with its scheduled activities and events – except, its volunteer appreciation banquet slated for April 2 has been postponed. Updates will be provided on their website.

So too is the City, said chief administrative officer Francis Cheung.

Langley City statement

While none of the City’s own immediate programs or events exceed the 250-person gathering pinnicale, The City will be reviewing its local government day event currently scheduled for April, and will discuss with the Township about whether to go ahead with the Langley Walk in May.

In the meantime, spokespeople for both the Township and City said additional cleaning and disinfecting efforts – especially in high touch areas, such as countertops and door handles – are underway in all civic buildings.

The City won’t be bringing in more staff to handle the extra cleaning, explained Cheung, who insists that’s not necessary.

“Everyone has a role to play,” he said. “So whether its our building service worker or myself, even, our directors, every staff has a responsibility… it’s all our responsibilities to ensure we protect ourselves, we protect our employee, and we protect the public from having this virus being transmitted.”

Extra efforts will also be made to ensure disinfecting cleaners and sanitizers are available to staff and public – alike, both municipalities noted.

“The BC Centre for Disease Control indicates that while there are cases of COVID-19 in BC, currently the risk to British Columbians remains low,” the Township said, saying they’re staying “up-to-date on information from Fraser Health and other official health authorities, and will communicate when there are further developments to ensure citizens are kept informed.”

Township of Langley statement

Cheung insists the City is also continuing to monitor and take direction from the province with a commitment to “take appropriate action” as this “very fluid situation” changes and evolves.

“Langley City remains in close communication with regional, provincial, and federal officials on the situation related to the Coronavirus,” elaborated Mayor Val van den Broek.

“As we learn more about COVID-19 and how it spreads, we’ll continue to take steps to keep residents and staff safe, and provide updates on what we are doing to stay informed and be prepared” through the City website (langleycity.ca), the mayor said.

The City also sharing information through a mailing list and social media platforms – such as Facebook and Twitter.

Similarly, Township-specific updates will be offered on their website.

For all health-related concerns, the public is advised to call 8-1-1, the Government of Canada’s novel coronavirus telephone information line at: 1-833-784-4397, or contact their health care provider or the local public health office.

