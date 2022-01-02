Leith White at the former emergency weather shelter set up on Boxing Day at Douglas Park Community School. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley’s temporary homeless shelter shifts locations

The school facility was shut down Sunday morning, replacement spaces opens at 7 p.m.

One emergency weather shelter in Langley City serving upwards of 60 people a night is being shut down this morning, but another is opening tonight in its place.

As of 9 a.m. this morning, the temporary shelter set up in the gymnasium at Douglas Park Community School was closed down, ahead of the partial return to school tomorrow, explained Leith White, of Langley’s Vineyard Church.

Because of his work with the homeless in Langley through the years, White has been to assist with setting up and operating an emergency weather shelter in the community.

On Dec. 26, an extreme weather alert was announced and the shelter opened in the school.

White, the designated community representative at the shelter, said that was the first time a temporary extreme weather facility has been open 24 hours a day.

Now, he explained, the extreme weather shelter is being relocated to the Christ Covenant Church at 6866 Glover Rd. That centre opens at 7 p.m. tonight.

This alert and consequently the shelter serve both the City and Township of Langley, he said, sharing the notification with police and other emergency personnel in Langley on Sunday morning.

.

