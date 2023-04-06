Supt. Adrian Marsden, head of the Langley RCMP, spoke at the new CPO on Wednesday, March 1. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley’s top cop speaks on business crime at chamber meeting

Chamber of Commerce hosts Supt. Adrian Marsden

The head of Langley’s RCMP detachment will talk about crime prevention for businesses at the next meeting of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce.

Supt. Adrian Marsden will speak at the dinner meeting, to be held on Tuesday, April 18 at the Coast Langley City Hotel in the Cascades Casino.

Marsden will talk about crime trends and about programs that the Langley RCMP are pursuing to respond to and prevent crime in the community, especially crime impacting businesses.

The meeting runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m., and tickets cost $49, or $385 for a table of eight. The meeting includes dinner and networking beforehand.

To register, call 604-371-3770 or email info@langleychamber.com.

