Langley’s W.C. Blair Pool closes for maintenance

Langley’s W.C. Blair Recreation Centre pool will be closed for maintenance starting soon.

The closure for the annual maintenance work will run from Tuesday, Feb. 21 to Sunday, March 12.

Langley Township’s other pools, in Aldergrove and Walnut Grove, remain open, however the Township said that there are capacity limits on some programs due to a shortage of lifeguards, swim instructors, and AquaFit instructors.

In addition, the water slide and sauna at the Walnut Grove Community Centre pool are both closed, and there is not yet an estimated re-opening date.

