New LAPS kitten, Parsley, plays with the Furry Tails medal participants will receive after they finish the online race in-person. (LAPS photo)

LAPS annual Furry Tails race goes virtual this April

Fundraising for lost and abandoned animals at Aldergrove shelter can be done from home

An outdoors gathering that raised around $10,000 for stray, lost, and abandoned animals in Langley last year is going virtual for self-isolating families and housemates.

Langley Animal Protection Society’s (LAPS) second largest annual fundraiser is its Furry Tails race.

This year, its shaping up to suit the needs of those staying home and social distancing and reduce the spread of COVID-19, explained LAPS spokesperson Drew Harkins.

“It doesn’t matter which distance you choose or how you do it, your effort will make a difference,” she said, encouraging people to complete the distance at their own pace at any time during the month of April.

Monies raised will go directly to the 1,400 animals its Patti Dale Animal Shelter in Aldergrove sees on average each year.

RELATED: LAPS help families stay together during outbreak with pet food bank

“Simply register to walk, run, treadmill or bike the 5K, 10K, half or full marathon distance,” Harkins added.

The non-profit has to fundraise to support the programs it offers animals in need.

Once participants have completed the race and logged their results online, LAPS will send them a completion medal and certificate.

Those seeking to participate can register online here.

Applications will be open all month long.

