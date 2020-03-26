LAPS helps families stay together during outbreak with pet food bank

In an effort to decrease animal surrenders, Aldergrove animal shelter offers help

Langley’s Animal Protection Society has had to close its doors to drop-in visits to prevent COVID-19 spread, but it’s still working hard to find its animals in Aldergrove a place to call home.

“All of the cats and dogs currently available for adoption are listed on our website,” Harkins elaborated.

The only real change – aside from increased shelter sanitization measures – is that people interested in meeting a potential pet must call the shelter in advance to schedule an appointment.

“This way it’s easier to limit contact between people,” Harkins elaborated.

Due to the public health crisis, LAPS had to postpone its yearly no-cost clinic for homeless and low-income pet owners.

But the non-profit is doing all it can – during a climate of widespread closures and resulting job losses – to lighten the load of Langley families with pets.

At Patti Dale Shelter in Aldergrove, LAPS is offering food bank services for pet owners.

Seven days per week, by calling the shelter at 604-857-5055 people can request the pick-up of food for their furry friends.

RELATED: Cat shot in the face survives after rescue by Langley Good Samaritan

LAPS volunteers are even able to leave food outside the shelter for pick-up, encouraging social distancing.

Harkins hopes this initiative – which serves an average of 30 households per month – helps local families and their pets stay together.

“Without this extra support, many more families would be forced to surrender their beloved animals to shelters,” Harkins related.

Thankfully, she said, there hasn’t been an increase in animal surrenders since the COVID-19 first touched B.C.

Langley individuals and businesses are encouraged to donate dry and canned dog or cat food to the pet food bank, which LAPS relies upon to offer the program.

Donations can be dropped off seven days per week at 26220 56 Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Coronavirus