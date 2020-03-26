LAPS helps families stay together during outbreak with pet food bank

In an effort to decrease animal surrenders, Aldergrove animal shelter offers help

Langley’s Animal Protection Society has had to close its doors to drop-in visits to prevent COVID-19 spread, but it’s still working hard to find its animals in Aldergrove a place to call home.

“All of the cats and dogs currently available for adoption are listed on our website,” Harkins elaborated.

The only real change – aside from increased shelter sanitization measures – is that people interested in meeting a potential pet must call the shelter in advance to schedule an appointment.

“This way it’s easier to limit contact between people,” Harkins elaborated.

Due to the public health crisis, LAPS had to postpone its yearly no-cost clinic for homeless and low-income pet owners.

But the non-profit is doing all it can – during a climate of widespread closures and resulting job losses – to lighten the load of Langley families with pets.

At Patti Dale Shelter in Aldergrove, LAPS is offering food bank services for pet owners.

Seven days per week, by calling the shelter at 604-857-5055 people can request the pick-up of food for their furry friends.

RELATED: Cat shot in the face survives after rescue by Langley Good Samaritan

LAPS volunteers are even able to leave food outside the shelter for pick-up, encouraging social distancing.

Harkins hopes this initiative – which serves an average of 30 households per month – helps local families and their pets stay together.

“Without this extra support, many more families would be forced to surrender their beloved animals to shelters,” Harkins related.

Thankfully, she said, there hasn’t been an increase in animal surrenders since the COVID-19 first touched B.C.

Langley individuals and businesses are encouraged to donate dry and canned dog or cat food to the pet food bank, which LAPS relies upon to offer the program.

Donations can be dropped off seven days per week at 26220 56 Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada COVID-19 11 a.m. update: $192 million for vaccine development
Next story
B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities

Just Posted

Juvenile hockey returns to Aldergrove after 15 years

AMHA Bears return home as champions after March playoff series

Price of gas near Aldergrove dips below 90 cents

Sinking prices due in part to lack of consumer demand as people quarantine to curb COVID-19 spread

Langley Township property tax increase drops by half in face of COVID-19

‘We do understand there’s hardship out there,’ Township Mayor Jack Froese expressed

LAPS helps families stay together during outbreak with pet food bank

In an effort to decrease animal surrenders, Aldergrove animal shelter offers help

Grocery giving in Aldergrove ramps up in uncertain times

$1,800 has been collected from the community to offer help to those negatively impacted by COVID-19

B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities

Province is also creating a provincial supply chain coordination unit

66 new B.C. cases of COVID-19, up to 725 positive tests so far

186 people have now recovered, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Some big city shoppers heading to small B.C. towns to stock up on COVID-19 supplies

With the cupboard bare in many large centres, some shoppers are flocking to rural communities

BCHL hockey playoffs continue – in video game action involving players

‘We were looking for a way to keep our fans engaged during this unfortunate downtime,’ commish says

Not the time for vacation: Trucker discouraged to see B.C.-bound Alberta travellers

Silver Creek man worries visits will put local efforts to flatten the curve at risk

B.C. 2-1-1 hotline expands to link COVID-19 homebound seniors, volunteers

Thousands of volunteer offers to be matched up to need

COVID-19: Here’s what is considered an essential service in B.C.

Taxis, hotels, weather forecasters and accountants some of the dozens deemed an essential service

BC Liquor Stores closing on Sundays, seeing skyrocketing sales amid COVID-19

Stores are taking extra hygiene measures to reduce transmission

Purple Day 2020: Epilepsy awareness heads online

More than 260,000 Canadians are diagnosed with epilepsy

Most Read