777 Richards Street, Vancouver. (Google Maps)

Large amount of alleged street drugs found in Vancouver apartment, two men hospitalized

Police are working to test the alleged drugs found in the apartment

Millions of dollars in alleged illicit drugs and about $200,000 in cash were seized by Vancouver police Saturday after two men were found in medical distress inside a downtown apartment.

Officers and paramedics were called to an apartment at 777 Richards Street in the early morning of Feb. 15 to check on the well-being of those inside, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Two men were located in medical distress inside the unit, and were taken to hospital, police said. Officers saw alleged drugs and money in plain view inside, according to the news release.

“Our officers immediately obtained a warrant to search the residence,” Sgt. Aaron Roed said.

“Officers located and seized multiple bricks believed to be cocaine, cash, approximately three gallons of an unknown liquid, and several ounces of a substance believed to be MDMA. The estimated street value of the drugs is several million dollars.”

The investigation is ongoing, police said, adding that drug charges will be suggested to Crown Counsel if lab tests confirm the substances are illegal.

