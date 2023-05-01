A large barn fire took place behind Neufeld Farm Market on King Road in Abbotsford on Monday morning (May 1). (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

A large barn fire took place behind Neufeld Farm Market on King Road in Abbotsford on Monday morning (May 1). (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Large barn fire fills Abbotsford skies with smoke

Structure fire closed King Road and caused delays on Highway 1

Fire destroyed a barn behind Neufeld Farms in the 32200 block of King Road in Abbotsford on Monday morning (May 1).

Heavy smoke was visible throughout much of Abbotsford just before 8 a.m. The barn was empty at the time, and nobody was injured.

King Road was closed in both directions between Clearbrook Road and Columbia Street.

There were also delays on the highway, and reports of heavy smoke drifting across the lanes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No further details are available at this time.

drivebc

abbotsfordBreaking Newsfire

 

A large barn fire took place behind Neufeld Farm Market on King Road in Abbotsford on Monday morning (May 1). (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

A large barn fire took place behind Neufeld Farm Market on King Road in Abbotsford on Monday morning (May 1). (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

A large barn fire took place behind Neufeld Farm Market on King Road in Abbotsford on Monday morning (May 1). (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

A large barn fire took place behind Neufeld Farm Market on King Road in Abbotsford on Monday morning (May 1). (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

A large barn fire took place behind Neufeld Farm Market on King Road in Abbotsford on Monday morning (May 1). (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
19 B.C. communities break temperature records as spring weather finally arrives
Next story
Deadly heat waves threaten older people as summer nears in the U.S.

Just Posted

Aldergrove’s Kassidy Keith and Havana won the feature class at tbird for a second consecutive week on Sunday, April 30. (Photo tbird/Quinn Saunders)
VIDEO: Another win for Aldergrove rider Kassidy Keith at Thunderbird Show Park

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Langley worker critical of $14B for Volkswagen but none for PSAC

When it finally stopped raining everyone wants to get out and about, as Lou Fasullo can attest. “I saw this beautiful 1928 Ford cruising down River Road. It’s amazing what a bit of sunshine will do. It bring out the flower… and some of the vintage cars in the Valley,” he said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Rain gone – collector cars roaring

The Shooting Star Amusements’ storage and service space in Aldergrove and Langley are all but cleared out as the carnival hits the road for another busy season. (Shooting Star Facebook/Special to The Star)
Carnival hits the road for another season