Large collection of sturgeon found dead along Fraser River

On Saturday morning, five dead sturgeon were found grouped together along the Haney neighbourhood section of the Fraser River.
Local resident Sandy Atkin spotted the collection of deceased fish when he was walking his dog along the river at approximately 10:30 am.
“I expect to see a couple of things washed up along that area, but it seemed strange that there was five of them,” said Atkin.
He described the sturgeons as being quite big and mentioned that he also found another one washed up in the same area three weeks ago.
“No pieces seemed to be cut out or missing,” said Atkin. “But there was a whole flock of vultures eating the insides of them.”
Atkin noted that three of the fish were within five feet of eachother, while the remaining two were less than 20 feet away.
The News has reached out to multiple fish and wildlife organizations for comment.
More information to come.
