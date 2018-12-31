(USGS)

Large earthquake off Alaskan coast, no tsunami warning for B.C.

The 6.1 magnitude quake struck Sunday afternoon

Another large earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska over the weekend.

The original 6.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded Dec. 30 near Cold Bay just after 5:30 p.m. PST.

It was measured at a depth of nearly 27 kilometres, and approximately 80 km away from the shore in the Aleutian arc that stretches from the Gulf of Alaska to the Kamchatka Peninsula.

Emergency Info BC quickly announced that no tsunami threat would be affecting the coast of British Columbia.

Earthquakes in the Pacific Ring of Fire are not new to B.C. residents, especially those living on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. In the northeast portion of the province, the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission has blamed hydraulic fracking in the area for three earthquakes last month.

RELATED: B.C. regulator says fracking caused earthquakes near Fort St. John

READ MORE: Earthquake recorded west of Vancouver Island

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Aides: Trump’s wall pledge may not get expected results
Next story
Cold weather warning issued for the Langleys

Just Posted

Langley-based Team Tardi one step closer to repeating as B.C. curling champions

Top of the standings as round robin play comes to a close at 2019 BC Juniors in Vernon

Cold weather warning issued for the Langleys

Gateway of Hope offers extra sleeping mats for homeless

Giants fall to Hitmen in Calgary hockey action

One win, one loss so far on road trip

UPDATE: Victims of Langley train collision were husband and wife, 90 and 88

VIDEO: Circumstances of crash are puzzling, RCMP said

VIDEO: Tree-chipping season has begun in the Langleys

It was very, very wet for one of the first groups to offer disposal-by-donation in a good cause

VIDEOS: B.C.’s top local news stories of 2018

Black Press Media’s year in review, with our top stories as submitted by our editors

How many drug users who OD’d have brain damage?

Doctors say Canada needs data

Mayore re-issues warning as people ignore barricades at White Rock pier

Hundreds flock to beach, promenade to look at storm wreckage

Plan a safe ride home for New Year’s Eve, ICBC warns

Police will be out conducting roadchecks so take transit, it’s free

Body found in West Vancouver clothing donation bin

The man was discovered dead in the bin in Ambleside Park

Blackwood earns 2nd straight shutout, Devils blank Canucks 4-0

Vancouver finishes 2018 with 19-19-4 record

Jann Arden’s mother, who had Alzheimer’s disease, dies

Arden works to curb stigma of dementia, talks on social media with others whose relatives have it

Daredevil plans to jump motorcycle over White Rock’s broken pier

Mayor Darryl Walker says plan makes ‘absolutely no sense at all’

VIDEO: Black Press Media journalists read hate mail

We share the best of the worst tirades in 2018

Most Read