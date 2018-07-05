Fire guts popular Kitsilano Mexican restaurant

Smoke filled the Vancouver-area neighbourhood and streets in the area are blocked to traffic as Topanga Cafe goes up in flames

A large fire has engulfed two buildings at the corner of West 4th and Baywater in Vancouver.

Fire crews have been battling the Kitsilano-area blaze since early Thursday morning.

Reports say that the fire has taken over the Topanga Cafe, a 40-year-old Californian-style Mexican restaurant in the area.

Time lapse video of this morning’s fire in #kits. Thank you for your hard work! pic.twitter.com/BbqYKv0m52 — Eszter Laszlo (@sophiesterson) July 5, 2018

Traffic is being rerouted on 4th Avenue as crews continues battling the blaze.

It looks like there is a rather large fire in Kits this morning. #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/B0uTT7AUOz — Greg Hoekstra (@greghoekstra) July 5, 2018

Add CommentCollapse

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.