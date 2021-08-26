Afghan security forces patrol in Nad Ali district of Helmand province, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2015. When Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani took office, he ushered in a period of hope for the country’s traumatized and war-weary people that decades of violence would soon end. But just one year later, many Afghans now believe the Taliban are winning the war as British troops deploy to the southern Helmand to help beleaguered Afghan troops regain control of a strategically important district in the poppy-producing province. (AP Photos/Abdul Khaliq)

Afghan security forces patrol in Nad Ali district of Helmand province, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2015. When Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani took office, he ushered in a period of hope for the country’s traumatized and war-weary people that decades of violence would soon end. But just one year later, many Afghans now believe the Taliban are winning the war as British troops deploy to the southern Helmand to help beleaguered Afghan troops regain control of a strategically important district in the poppy-producing province. (AP Photos/Abdul Khaliq)

Last Canadian military flight takes off from Kabul, ending mission

Gen. Wayne Eyre says the Canadians were among the last to leave

The acting chief of the defence staff says the Canadian mission in Kabul has ended and the vast majority of Canadian personnel left the airport about eight hours ago.

Gen. Wayne Eyre says the Canadians were among the last to leave.

He says Canada evacuated roughly 3,700 people from Afghanistan, which fell to the Taliban earlier this month.

Eyre says the airport was under constant threat of attack and Canada and its allies acted admirably.

He says they all wish they could have stayed longer and evacuated more people, and the fact they could not was “truly heartbreaking.”

He says Canadian personnel will have to reflect on whether all the efforts expended in Afghanistan were worth it, but that Canadians made a difference in thousands of lives.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Canadian Armed Forces

Previous story
Timms Community Centre offers free fitness programs to Langley seniors

Just Posted

Melanie MacInnes provided a preview on Sunday, Aug 22, 2021 of the drive-through version of the Aldergrove Fair that will route through her farm, including the standing set of the Hallmark Channel show “When Calls the Heart”, visible behind them. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
WEEKEND: Aldergrove Fair heads to the farm

Christine Daum, recreation supervisor at Timms Community Centre. (File photo)
Timms Community Centre offers free fitness programs to Langley seniors

A few dozen poker enthusiasts participated in last Saturday’s Mangat poker tournament held at the legion in Aldergrove. It is an annual fundraiser for cancer. (Special to The Star)
Mangats hitting homer for cancer

A celebration of life for the late Randy Caine has been set for Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Murrayville Hall. (Langley Advance Times file)
Celebration of life set for Langley businessman and activist Randy Caine