Last chance for public input on Brookswood neighbourhood plans

Virtual town halls and consultations are being held on Booth, Rinn, and Fernridge

The final phase of public consultation is underway for three of four neighbourhood plans for South Brookswood, before Langley Township considers adopting them.

Draft neighbourhood plans for the Booth, Fernridge, and Rinn areas in Brookswood-Fernridge have been released for public input and feedback.

Each plan is more than 100 pages long, and can be found on the Township’s website at tol.ca/bfnp.

The neighbourhood plans are among the last phases of the Brookswood Official Community Plan, an updated version of which was passed in 2017.

The process of creating a new OCP for Brookswood was one that saw high levels of controversy. A previous attempt to create a new OCP in 2014 failed to win approval from a majority of council, and the entire process had to begin again with more community consultation.

Throughout the process, issues around housing density and land use, questions about the loss of trees and natural spaces, and concerns about the local aquifer have been repeatedly raised by residents in and near the South Brookswood and Fernridge area.

The fundamental goals of the new neighbourhood plans are policies from the Brookswood-Fernridge Community Plan, including:

• Environmental policies focused on protecting and restoring creeks and other bodies of water, tree preservation and enhancement, and biodiversity

• Mixed use commercial nodes that contribute to a “small town” character

• Residential areas close to the commercial zones that would include townhouses and low-rise apartments. Single family homes, duplexes and fourplexes would be further from the new commercial centres.

People can comment on the plans via a virtual open house to be held starting Tuesday, Feb. 22 at noon and running to noon on Friday, March 11. Visiting the neighbourhood planning site at tol.ca/bfnp will allow people to provide feedback.

A webinar on Thursday, Feb. 24 begins at 7 p.m. and allows for Township staff to answer question from the public, via the same web address as the open house.

Virtual and call-in sessions allowing people to talk to planners will also be available online, with 15-minute sessions beginning Wednesday, Feb. 23.

