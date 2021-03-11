Jarrett Shane Whitford, 32, was last seen in Hope in September 2020. His vehicle was found abandoned in North Vancouver on Jan. 21. (Photo/RCMP)

Last seen in Hope, missing man’s vehicle turns up abandoned in North Vancouver: RCMP

Jarrett Shane Whitford has been missing since September 2020

The RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance to find Jarrett Shane Whitford, who was last seen in Hope.

Whitford, 32, is described by police as Caucasian, 6 feet tall (183 centimetres), 189 pounds (86 kilograms) with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen driving a light grey 2015 Nissan Micra with an Alberta licence plate.

On Jan. 21, police located Whitford’s vehicle, abandoned in a mall parking lot in North Vancouver. Investigators believe the vehicle traveled from Hope to North Van on September 29, 2020, 10 days after Whitford was last seen.

“Evidence gathered at this stage of our search does not point toward a criminal act,” says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail. “Investigators are reaching out to folks in the Capilano area of North Vancouver who may have knowledge that will assist police in locating Mr. Whitford to contact police.”

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Whitford is urged to contact local police or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

