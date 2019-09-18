Late hockey player to be remembered ‘forever’ with jersey retirement

Jersey wall at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre rink will honour Coleton Nelson

The jersey of late peewee hockey player Coleton Nelson, will be retired this Sunday and forever hung up on the Aldergrove arena walls, during a ceremony the public is welcome to pay their respects at.

Brenda and Wayne Nelson lost Coleton, their 12-year-old son, to a car accident on Feb. 18, 2011.

On the fifth anniversary of the accident, their daughter Chrystie also lost her 19-month-old son Ryker Mcclurg.

A motion to preserve Coleton’s peewee jersey number was brought forth by board member Lindsay Thorley, and agreed upon in June by the rest of the Aldergrove Minor Hockey Association.

“I know Brenda has been down and feeling Coleton has been forgotten, and in my last year on the board I vowed to not let that happen,” Thorley explained.

She noted discussions with the Township of Langley to secure a spot on the wall at the at newly-built Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre’s (ACUCC) for the jersey.

Thorley has taken it upon herself to organize the retirement ceremony at ACUCC and has included Coleton’s teammates, family, friends, and past recipients of the Coleton Nelson Love of the Game scholarship in its proceedings.

RELATED: Coleton Nelson leaves a legacy

His mom Brenda will have her speech read aloud by a close friend before Coleton’s jersey number (since he was six – #10) will be hung, unclaimable to players in Aldergrove’s future peewee divisions.

“I want him to live on through all who knew him and through those just getting to know who he was,” Brenda told the Aldergrove Star.

The mother initially asked the hockey association to retire Coleton’s jersey just after his passing, but was initially told “no” due to financial reasons, she recounted.

Though the old community arena hung his jersey, Coleton’s number had not yet been retired, Thorley confirmed.

Sunday (Sept. 22) at the ACUCC, a ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. will mark a moment that “will mean the world” to the Nelson family.

“It’s bittersweet,” mom said about the decision – because her hockey-loving boy “isn’t here to wear his jersey.”

Coleton would have been 21 this year.

 

Previous story
Cutting Sea to Sky Gondola cable could have ‘seriously hurt or killed’ someone: report
Next story
‘We still did not get answers’: Vancouver parents demand expulsion after students’ racist video

Just Posted

UPDATED: Police looking at other collisions linked to impaired driver who allegedly struck Langley 12-year-old

One of two Friday hit-and-runs the driver is believed to be part of, Langley police say

VIDEO: World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship begins in Langley

Opening ceremony marks start of fifth edition of the championship, which is held every four years.

Late hockey player to be remembered ‘forever’ with jersey retirement

Jersey wall at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre rink will honour Coleton Nelson

Sip ‘n’ Dip returns again for adults only at Aldergrove water park

It is the third event of its kind in partnership with Trading Post Brewery

Langley woman, 22, selected to compete on ABC’s The Bachelor

Two women from B.C. were selected to compete for bachelor Peter Weber’s heart

Yearbook photo surfaces of Trudeau wearing ‘brownface’ costume in 2001

The report describes the occasion as an ‘Arabian Nights’-themed gala event

‘We still did not get answers’: Vancouver parents demand expulsion after students’ racist video

‘We were unable to get confirmation from the VSB, but he hasn’t returned as of yet,’ says Marie Tate

Cutting Sea to Sky Gondola cable could have ‘seriously hurt or killed’ someone: report

‘Cutting the haul rope was an extremely dangerous act’

B.C. drug dealers arrested after traffic stop near Banff turns into helicopter pursuit

Antonio Nolasco-Padia, 23, and Dina Anthony, 55, both well-known to Chilliwack law enforcement

B.C. ‘tent city’ disputes spark call for local government autonomy

UBCM backs Maple Ridge after province overrules city

‘What goes up will come down’: Gas prices spike in Metro Vancouver

Petroleum analyst Dan McTeague says prices will fall Thursday

B.C. MLA calls on province to restrict vaping as first related illness appears in Canada

Todd Stone, Liberal MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, introduced an anti-vaping bill in April

Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle

Julia Lamb has been the lead plaintiff in a legal battle to ease restrictions on Canada’s assisted dying laws

B.C. bus crash survivor petitions feds to fix road where classmates died

UVic student’s petition well over halfway to 5k signature goal

Most Read