Late-night shooting at ‘problem’ house in Abbotsford

There were at least six people in the house at the time of the shooting, Abbotsford Police say. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

A man was shot at a “problem residence” in Abbotsford late last night, police say.

Abbotsford Police patrol officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 34000 Block of Oxford Avenue at 11:24 p.m., Oct. 22,, according to a department press release.

A 31-year-old man who was shot at the property had already taken himself to hospital before the officers arrived, said Cpl. Paul Walker, media officer with the APD.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries, and is not co-operating with the investigation, said Walker.

“The house in question is what we would consider a problem residence, where multiple people are coming and going from that residence all the time,” Walker said, adding the house has been this way for some time.

There were at least six people in the house at the time of the shooting, “if not more,” Walker said, and they all appear to know each other.

The file has been taken over by AbbyPD Major Crime investigators, who are in the preliminary stages of the investigation and are still on scene today, Walker said.

He said no suspects are in custody at this point, and investigators are still trying to determine whether the victim was a guest or resident of the property.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam or CCTV footage of the area between 11 p.m. and midnight to contact Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225.

