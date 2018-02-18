Late-winter snow storm blankets Lower Mainland

It might be mid-February but that didn’t stop winter from making a last-minute appearance in the Lower Mainland Saturday night.
Everywhere from Surrey to Langley to Vancouver was covered in snow. Some areas of the Fraser Valley and the North Shore received over half a foot by Sunday morning.
About 9,000 customers are still without power as of Sunday morning, mostly in Abbotsford, Surrey and Burnaby.
Apparently the #snow couldn’t keep the skunks away last night #BCStorm #Vancouver #MountPleasant pic.twitter.com/DMYCbYWJoe
— Helen Lee (@hleeliu) February 18, 2018
Ok #portmoody it is icy out there particularly the Port Moody station. Pedestrians beware the parking lot is a sheet of ice. @TransLink #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/21OXWmcSSE
— Leanne (@LeanneMAnd) February 18, 2018
Incase you missed out, this is what happened last night in #eastvan #eastvan #BCStorm #BCSNOW #snow #SnowStorm @Canada @ExploreCanada #vancouver #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/ZfQA4oNgFH
— WhatsupBC (@BcWhatsup) February 18, 2018
“The calm after the storm” the wind is still a little gusty today in #Burnaby but it looks like it is going to be a beautiful sunny day! #bcstorm #beautifulBC pic.twitter.com/OQcF74Nzho
— Alyson DM (@alyson_dm3) February 18, 2018
Penny is liking the snowy view from her window seat. It doesn’t snow very often in Vancouver. The pups love it!!! #BCStorm #snow #winter #Corgi pic.twitter.com/i0WCX0vy7h
— Cooper and Penny (@CooperCorgiBear) February 18, 2018
A touch of snow this morning. #RichmondBC #ShareYourWeather #BCStorm @weathernetwork @StormHour @shannbradbury @YvonneSchalle @KMacTWN @ann_luu @JWagstaffe @michellemackey pic.twitter.com/aJeWcJxFWw
— Ed Barrien, (@hikersimage) February 18, 2018
#bcstorm Sunday morning in West Van – socked right in. @yvrwx @NEWS1130Weather @NEWS1130 @TeamVBC @weathernetwork @GlobalBCWeather @CTVVancouver @vancityfeature pic.twitter.com/4G5NVbRNew
— Cheryl Smith (@CherylSmithWV) February 18, 2018