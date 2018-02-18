SJDJ/Twitter

Late-winter snow storm blankets Lower Mainland

Some areas got up to half a foot of snow

  • Feb. 18, 2018 9:45 a.m.
  • News

It might be mid-February but that didn’t stop winter from making a last-minute appearance in the Lower Mainland Saturday night.

Everywhere from Surrey to Langley to Vancouver was covered in snow. Some areas of the Fraser Valley and the North Shore received over half a foot by Sunday morning.

About 9,000 customers are still without power as of Sunday morning, mostly in Abbotsford, Surrey and Burnaby.

