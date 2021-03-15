Latest COVID exposures recorded at Langley Superstore, 2 schools

No public exposures currently listed for community

The latest COVID-19 cases reported in Langley included exposures recorded at two schools and a local grocer.

While schools are currently on spring break as of Friday afternoon, the Langley School District has committed to continue to provide updates on exposure alerts over the holiday break.

On Sunday, the district sent a COVID-19 notification letter to families of Simonds Elementary/U-Connect and Langley Fine Art schools informing them an individual within each school community has tested positive for coronavirus.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” the school district said. “Fraser Health Authority follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.”

READ MORE: Why is there no COVID vaccine for kids yet? A B.C. researcher breaks it down

A COVID-positive individual was at Simonds Elementary/U-Connect on March 8, and at Langley Fine Arts on March 8, 9 and 10, according to the health authority.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” Fraser Health said. “The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

Unless directed otherwise parents are asked to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

READ MORE: District reports 153 COVID alerts since September as Langley schools break for spring

As of Monday there are 10 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 exposure list, including two independent schools.

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures

On Saturday, Loblaws announced a COVID-19 exposure at the Langley Superstore located at 19851 Willowbrook Dr.

An employee at the business tested positive for coronavirus, the company reported.

The last day the individual worked at the site was on March 9.

Fraser Health has not listed the Langley Superstore as a site of public exposure.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLangley School DistrictLoblaw