Latest COVID outbreak over at Langley Memorial Hospital

The outbreak began on Jan. 12

The COVID-19 outbreak which began in January in Langley Memorial Hospital in January is over after almost a month.

Fraser Health announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8 that the outbreak, which began on Jan. 12 with the discovery of six cases, is over. There had been evidence that the virus had been transmitted in the ward.

The outbreak took place in a medical unit at LMH, which was closed to new admissions after the positive tests.

Fraser Health put in place enhanced cleaning and contact tracing. It was one of five hospitals where outbreaks were declared on Jan. 12, including Abbotsford Regional, Burnaby, and Peace Arch.

As of Monday, Feb. 8 there were 57 outbreaks in health care and seniors facilities around B.C., as the Omicron wave continued to drive higher levels of infection than in any previous outbreak.

