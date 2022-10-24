Latest Langley murder a targeted killing, says IHIT

Victim’s name released as police ask for help from witnesses

A series of bullet holes can be seen in the driver’s side window of an SUV in a Willoughby neighbourhood. Police confirm a man was shot to death Thursday evening (Oct. 20, 2022) (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

The murder of a Langley man in a hail of gunfire on Thursday, Oct. 20 was a targeted attack, homicide investigators believe.

On Monday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) identified the victim as 35-year-old Bittu Chatchot, a Langley man.

“Though investigators continue to work to build a timeline of events, this shooting is believed to have been targeted,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, an IHIT spokesperson.

The shooting took place at about 11:15 p.m. in the 7700 block of 211B Street, with neighbours calling in multiple reports of hearing gunshots.

The first officers on the scene found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A vehicle at the scene had been peppered with bullets, fired through the driver’s side window.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

At 11:23 p.m., the Langley RCMP then received reports of a vehicle fire near 232nd Street and 76A Avenue, a rural area north of the Trans Canada Highway.

The burning vehicle, a Ford F-150, matched the description given by witnesses of the vehicle that had fled the scene of the shooting, said Pierotti.

Burning the getaway car has become common over the last few years in targeted hits in the Lower Mainland’s ongoing gang wars. It’s intended to destroy evidence.

“Investigators continue to canvass the area for witnesses and residential video,” said Pierotti. “If you have information about this homicide and have yet to speak to the police, now is the time to come forward.”

IHIT is asking that any witnesses or anyone with dash camera video who were in the 7700-block of 211B Street or the area of 232nd Street and 76A Avenue, between 9:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, or who has any information regarding the shooting, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

