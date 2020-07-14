Lawnmower catches fire at Langley elementary school

A lawnmower caught fire while the driver was mowing the field at Topham Elementary on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Dan Allen, acting supervisor of parks and recreation for Township of Langley, was on scene to investigate the cause. No injuries were reported. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

No injuries were reported after a lawnmower caught fire at Topham Elementary School in Walnut Grove.

Township firefighters were called to the elementary school Tuesday morning after 10 a.m. to put out the blaze.

The investigation is in the early stages, but it is likely related to an electrical issue, said Dan Allen, acting supervisor of parks and recreation for the Township of Langley, who was on the scene soon after the incident was reported.

The driver of the lawnmower was mowing the field at the elementary school when she noticed sparks and immediately disengaged and stepped away from the machine, Allen explained.

He said she was a little “shaken up” but safe.

The elementary school along with all other Langley schools have completed the 2019-2020 school-year, but many summer sessions are underway. There were no other people reported on the field at the time of the incident.

