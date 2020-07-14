A lawnmower caught fire while the driver was mowing the field at Topham Elementary on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Dan Allen, acting supervisor of parks and recreation for Township of Langley, was on scene to investigate the cause. No injuries were reported. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

Lawnmower catches fire at Langley elementary school

Township firefighters responded, no injuries were reported

No injuries were reported after a lawnmower caught fire at Topham Elementary School in Walnut Grove.

Township firefighters were called to the elementary school Tuesday morning after 10 a.m. to put out the blaze.

The investigation is in the early stages, but it is likely related to an electrical issue, said Dan Allen, acting supervisor of parks and recreation for the Township of Langley, who was on the scene soon after the incident was reported.

The driver of the lawnmower was mowing the field at the elementary school when she noticed sparks and immediately disengaged and stepped away from the machine, Allen explained.

READ MORE: Construction begins on new Langley school for 555 students

He said she was a little “shaken up” but safe.

The elementary school along with all other Langley schools have completed the 2019-2020 school-year, but many summer sessions are underway. There were no other people reported on the field at the time of the incident.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefirefightersLangley School DistrictLangley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Family of Canadian child stuck in Syria taking government to court
Next story
Animatronic dinosaurs up for auction in Langley

Just Posted

Lawnmower catches fire at Langley elementary school

Township firefighters responded, no injuries were reported

19 times on 19th birthday: Aldergrove teen goes from crutches to conquering Abby Grind

Kayden Van Buren started at midnight on Saturday. By 3 p.m. he had completed the trek 19 times.

LANGLEY’S GREEN THUMB: Tiny hybrids can add stunning colour to the garden

Dwarf lily varieties offer same great features of full-sized plants, including strong stocks

Early morning walks resume at Willowbrook shopping centre

Other Langley indoor walking facilities remain closed

Blueberries ripen as u-pick starts in Langley

The official Blueberry Day is to be held – online – on July 15

Sources say Canada, U.S. likely to extend mutual travel ban into late August

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted at the possibility after a phone call with U.S. President

B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’ charged with sex assault of teenage boys

The man, 75, is accused of assaulting teenage boys he met through Coquitlam-area churches

B.C.’s potential deficit $12.5 billion as spending spikes, taxes drop

Finance Minister Carole James gives COVID-19 outlook

Cold and wet weather has corn farmers waiting across the Fraser Valley

Usually the crop is ready July 5-12 but it’s still a few more days from perfection, says local farmer

Canadians torn on scaling back COVID-19 benefits to save money: poll

Of those surveyed, 78 per cent said they were worried about the size of the deficit

‘Trauma equals addiction’: Why some seek solace in illicit drugs

Part 2: Many pushed into addiction by ‘toxic stress,’ says White Rock psychologist

Hotel rooms for B.C. homeless too hasty, NDP government told

Businesses forced out, but crime goes down, minister says

Wage subsidy will be extended until December amid post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Trudeau said the extension will ‘give greater certainty and support to businesses’

B.C. government prepares for COVID-19 economic recovery efforts

New measures after July consultation, Carole James says

Most Read