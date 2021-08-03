Lawsuit against Langley Township dismissed

A lawsuit launched by a Langley woman alleging mistreatment during an arrest in 2019 has been dismissed by a B.C. judge.

Jessica Simpson had launched small claims lawsuits against Langley Township, the RCMP, the Ministry of Public Safety and the Solicitor General, and the City of Vancouver.

The lawsuit was launched in 2020, seeking $35,000, after Simpson’s 2019 arrest for possession of a banned weapon after she was seen brandishing a stun gun on social media.

Simpson’s lawsuit claimed mistreatment and discrimination while in cells, and accused the Langley RCMP of harassing her in her claims to the court.

On July 20, a judge dismissed the lawsuit, under a rule that says a case can be dismissed if it is “without reasonable grounds” or “discloses no triable issues.”

Court documents show there was no financial settlement.

