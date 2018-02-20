Lawsuit seeks damages after Lower Mainland man recorded female employees in washroom

Workers’ Compensation Board serves notices of claim

Statue outside the Vancouver Law Courts. (Black Press)

A Lower Mainland businessman who secretly video recorded female employees in a washroom is now being taken to court by the Worker’s Compensation Board of B.C.

Andy Anthony Raddysh of Pitt Meadows has been served two nearly identical notices of civil claim from WCB, involving women who worked for his wedding supply business.

“The defendant made the video recordings with the intention that they would be watched for his own enjoyment and sexual gratification,” said the court documents.

The offences took place between Jan. 1, 2011 and Nov. 18, 2014, when Raddysh was over 50 years of age.

One of the employees was 14 at the time.

Raddysh was arrested in March 2016, and pleaded guilty in March 2017 to one count of secretly recording nudity in a private place and one count of possession of child pornography.

He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, three years of probation and must register with the national sex offender registry for 10 years, according to the Port Coquitlam Provincial Court registry.

Both notices of claim say of the women applied for and received benefits from WCB for “injuries suffered as a result of surreptitious video-recording of her while she used the employee bathroom at her place of work.”

The victims learned about the recordings for the first time when the RCMP showed each woman a video recording and a still image of themselves while they used the washroom.

In both cases, their genital areas were exposed.

One woman was in her teens, and the other in her early 20s. Their identities are protected by a publication ban.

The claim seeking damages lists numerous personal injuries resulting from the explicit recordings, called a breach of trust and a breach of privacy in the court documents.

Raddysh has not yet responded to the notice of civil claim, but the deadline for him to do so has not expired.

The case has been filed in Supreme Court in Vancouver.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Yelling vulgar slur at reporter not a crime says judge
Next story
Langley City honours volunteers who give so much

Just Posted

New group for parents of overdose victims launched by Langley mother

There is a lack of long-term resources for grieving parents

BC BUDGET: Fare freeze and free travel for seniors on BC Ferries

A complete fare freeze will be put into place on major routes, and fares will be rolled back on smaller routes by 15 per cent

Canadian aviation legend piloting Pitt Meadows Airport – for a little while at least

‘I love the thrill of flying,’ says 82-year-old George Miller

VIDEO: Langley star Dallas Smith takes top hits acoustic

A Walnut Grove country music entertainer is looking for participants for an upcoming romantic video.

Langley students collect glut of supplies for Guatemalan students

Walnut Grove Secondary LEOs now raising money to ship most items south.

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

BC Cattlemen’s Association calls for remediation of firebreaks to prevent erosion, spread of invasive species

Other concerns are fencing restoration and repair, and a lack of feed for cattle.

Lawsuit seeks damages after Lower Mainland man recorded female employees in washroom

Workers’ Compensation Board serves notices of claim

Alberta shrugs off B.C. legal challenge on wine ban

The potential fine Alberta faces for violating free trade rules according to economic development minister

Yelling vulgar slur at reporter not a crime says judge

Judge rules ‘vulgar’ slur against reporter was not a public disturbance

B.C. runner takes silver at Pan American cross-country championships

Tyler Dozzi’s medal pushes U20 Team Canada to gold finish

Coquitlam piano teacher accused of sex assault involving former students

Police say Dmytro Kubyshkin has been teaching in private homes for more than 20 years

UBCO students to get medical cannabis coverage

Kelowna - The pilot project will be implemented in April

Spring Break Camp at Aldergrove’s Loft Country

The three-day camps are for ages 7-12, on March 19-21 and 26-28

Most Read