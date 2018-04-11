Lawsuit targets Newmark-linked properties

A lake-front house was allegedly bought with Murrayville House loans.

A Langley developer and his wife allegedly diverted funds intended for local construction to the purchase of several other multi-million dollar properties, a lawsuit is claiming.

Forjay Management and Reliable Mortgages Investment Corporation launched a lawsuit against Natalie Lauren Chandler, 208th Street Yorkson Ventures, and a pair of numbered companies on March 9.

The two plaintiffs loaned more than $34 million to the Murrayville House condo project. The condos were eventually built, but the long-delayed project collapsed under lawsuits and is now in the hands of a court-appointed receiver.

Forjay and Reliable allege that money from the Murrayville House loans was used to pay for a $4.25-million waterfront home in Kelowna, owned by Natalie Chandler.

The lawsuit claims at least $1,023,756 put towards the purchase, mortgage, or improvements to the home came from the numbered company that owned the condo site.

At least two other valuable properties were also allegedly purchased or improved using at least some money from the Murrayville House project.

The first is a project on the south-east corner of 208th Street and 80th Avenue, which is currently owned by a company called 208th Street Ventures. It was purchased for $12.44 million.

The second is a lot in the 20300 block of 86th Avenue, close to the Carvolth Transit Exchange. That land was purchased for $6.675 million by a numbered company.

All of the numbered companies involved, and 208th Street Yorkson Ventures, are allegedly controlled by Mark Chandler and his Newmark Group of companies.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

At least one of the properties, at 208th Street, appears to be in the process of being sold.

The creditors claim that the money advanced to the Murrayville House project should have been held in trust and “were to be used only for the purposes of purchasing the Murrayville lands and construction the residential development…”

The creditors’ lawsuit asks for an order that Natalie Chandler and the companies pay back all the money from the loans in their possession, an accounting of all the cash transferred, and punitive damages, among other requests.

Previous story
‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage
Next story
Toilet dumped on B.C. mayor’s driveway

Just Posted

Both Langley councils send support to Humboldt

“Our deepest, deepest condolences go out to everybody involved there.”

Opossums deserve love too, says Critter Care founder

Help Critter Care society care for all animals by attending its 19th fundraising gala April 28

VIDEO: Crash in Langley backs up highway traffic

A slow commute after two dump trucks collided

Quartet win Spartans top award

Four Trinity Western student-athletes recognized with Complete Champion Award

Langley team auctions off jerseys to aid Humboldt Broncos families

Vancouver Stealth holds its scheduled B.C. jersey auction on Friday at LEC, all proceeds to Broncos.

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

Redevelopment threatens to evict young people from ‘intentional community’

Abbotsford’s Atangard residents are more than just roommates, they’re family

Lawsuit targets Newmark-linked properties

A lake-front house was allegedly bought with Murrayville House loans.

Toilet dumped on B.C. mayor’s driveway

The gift is an initiative used as fundraiser for dry grad students

‘Too terrible to be true’: B.C. player almost returned to the Humboldt Broncos

Zach Morey reflects on a pivotal choice he made

‘Very upset:’ Escaped dog shot at Canadian airport to avoid aircraft mishap

Airport official says dog ran onto runway and forced a flight crew to abort landing attempt

Trudeau looks to turn page on China, India with next foreign trip

Prime Minister sets out on major 10-day tour

Algerian military plane crashes in a field, killing 257

Flight had just taken off from Boufarik military base, headed for another base in southwest Algeria

DNA sheds new light on 30-year-old B.C. murder mystery

Police in Washington release sketch of suspect in murder of Victoria sweethearts

Most Read