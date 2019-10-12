Dozens were were injured when a balcony collapsed during a wedding celebration in Aldergrove in April. (Black Press Media file)

Lawsuits filed over Aldergrove balcony collapse

So far, 17 claims have been filed

One of several people injured in an April balcony collapse in Aldergrove has gone to court, suing 10 named defendants over the accident that sent several people to hospital in April.

In the statement of claim filed in the B.C. Supreme Court registry in Vancouver file Sept. 20, Bora Yenal seeks compensation for multiple injuries including fractures to both ankles, neck injury, shoulder injury, back injury, “lacerations, contusions and abrasions” as well as mood disruption, anxiety, chronic pain and sleep disruption and other “injuries and conditions as will be particularized in medical reports and/or records as they become available.”

Yenal is suing Amaroo Estate, the company that rented out the house for a wedding celebration, Amaroo directors, the ABC Construction company which allegedly built the outdoor deck that collapsed, as well as the registered owners of the house and the Township of Langley.

READ MORE: Neighbour recounts ‘fifteen minutes of insanity’ after deck collapses at Aldergrove wedding

READ MORE: Two victims of Aldergrove deck collapse still in intensive care, family says

Almost 40 victims – from age 15 to 83 – were hurt when a deck collapsed during a wedding celebration in the 5800-block of 268th Street in Aldergrove on April 19.

In the court document, Yenal described how a group of wedding guests gathered on the outdoor deck, one storey above a concrete slab, to take photographs when “it suddenly, and warning, collapsed, causing the plaintiff [Yenal] to fall from the deck surface onto the concrete.”

It said the accident was the result of negligence, including “failing to have the deck designed by a qualified architect” failing to have it properly inspected and “hiring incompetent servants, agents, employees and/or contractors.”

His lawsuit isn’t the only one filed over the collapse.

An online search shows at least 16 other lawsuits have been filed again Amaroo Estate since Sept. 20.

Defendants could not immediately be reached for comment.

Allegations in the lawsuit have not yet been proven in court.


