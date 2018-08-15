Lift arrives to pull sunken tug boat from Fraser River

George H. Ledcor, a barge-hauling tug operated by the Ledcor Group, went down Monday night

Salvage crews will attempt to raise a sunken tug in the Fraser River off Vancouver this afternoon.

A larger crane and barge, along with specialized crews, had to be brought in to help bring the George H Ledcor tug from the bottom of the river.

Coast guard spokesman Dan Bate says the tug was to be lifted this morning, but that’s been delayed until slack tide.

The tug, operated by the Ledcor Group, was hauling a loaded gravel barge when it went down Monday night, although the cause of capsizing is still unclear.

The vessel has the capacity to carry 22,000 litres of diesel fuel, but Bate says it’s unclear how much was in its fuel tank.

Ledcor spokesman David Hoff says in an emailed statement that divers managed to seal off the fuel tanks yesterday afternoon and as much as 600 litres of fuel has been recovered from the site so far.

Hoff says two cranes are positioned above the vessel and crews are working on rigging to secure the tug for the lift.

An update issued on social media by the Canadian Coast Guard says its vessels stayed at the scene through the night and will remain in command while salvage efforts are underway.

Bate says the flow of the fuel release slowed significantly after the divers were able to cap the fuel tanks.

Absorbent pads and booms surround the tug and Ledcor has contracted Western Canada Marine Response Corp. to clean up as much fuel as possible.

Bate says diesel is considered to be a lighter fuel and can evaporate quickly.

“It’s quite common for the strong smell of diesel in the area as this evaporation takes place.”

The Transportation Safety Board says it’s deploying a team of investigators to the site to gather information and assess the incident.

The board investigates marine occurrences to advance transportation safety, but does not assign blame or determine civil or criminal liability.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police issue warning that 19-year-old poses ‘significant’ risk to the public
Next story
Man seriously injured in Lower Mainland home explosion

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley RCMP officer and brother lead Amazing Race Canada Heroes Edition

Courtney and Taylor Callens have become the team to beat

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

Trinity Western men’s soccer team starts California trip with a win

Spartans use their ability to execute on set pieces to claim a 3-2 victory

Police issue warning that 19-year-old poses ‘significant’ risk to the public

Varinderpal ‘VP’ Gill of Abbotsford involved in Lower Mainland gang conflict, police say

Putting for a cause: Langley charities count on tourney dollars

A fistful of tournaments this month help charities fundraise, while offering golfers a day of fun.

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

‘Can’t erase history’ by tearing down statues, Minister says

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna spoke on the contentious removal of John A. Macdonald

Canadian soccer captain Christine Sinclair continues to lead fight against MS

Burgers to Beat MS has raised more than $11 million since its inception in 2009

Fraser Valley Bandits announce season ticket prices

Basketball team set to tip-off in summer of 2019

Man seriously injured in Lower Mainland home explosion

Police are trying to figure out what led to a homemade explosive detonating in a Coquitlam home

VIDEO: Post-surgery monologue comedy gold

If you’ve ever had surgery with anaesthetic you know the coming out of it process can be a treat.

Ledcor readies to lift sunken tug from mouth of B.C.’s Fraser River

George H. Ledcor, a barge-hauling tug operated by the Ledcor Group, went down Monday night

LETTERS: Doctors speak out on surgical wait times for B.C. patients

‘Governments know they will lose private clinic lawsuit’

UPDATE: RCMP recover body of Burnaby man who drowned in B.C.’s Buntzen Lake

Police say the man was a ‘non-swimmer’

Most Read