LETTER: Langley Men’s Shed in need of space to call its own

The Men’s Shed movement is about men helping men by working together on projects, explained Langley City resident Ray Girard. The group is looking for members, and a space where they can work. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

Does anyone know of a ‘space’ that the Men’s Shed Society of Langley could use as their home base to undertake community projects?

We would need a space to load woodworking equipment into, long term.

We would need:

– a room size of approximately 20 x 20 feet or 400 sq. ft.

– electric service

– no or very few stairs

– water tap or water availability nearby

– washroom or availability nearby

– ability or permission to secure room

– a solid enough space to run woodworking equipment

– prefer long term

– heating and cooling (we could provide this, as well)

We offer:

– we will maintain and improve the space at our expense (drywall, electrical, lighting etc. if needed).

– we will be available to do any repairs you need, if we can.

– our presence will improve and offer protection to the area.

– we will adjust our hours of use so as to not bother other areas.

Our presence would be respectful and compliant to your needs. Please email: mensshedlangley@gmail.com if you can help.

Ray Girard, Langley City

