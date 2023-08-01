LETTER: Langley Men’s Shed in need of space to call its own

Dear Editor,
Does anyone know of a ‘space’ that the Men’s Shed Society of Langley could use as their home base to undertake community projects?
We would need a space to load woodworking equipment into, long term.
We would need:
– a room size of approximately 20 x 20 feet or 400 sq. ft.
– electric service
– no or very few stairs
– water tap or water availability nearby
– washroom or availability nearby
– ability or permission to secure room
– a solid enough space to run woodworking equipment
– prefer long term
– heating and cooling (we could provide this, as well)
We offer:
– we will maintain and improve the space at our expense (drywall, electrical, lighting etc. if needed).
– we will be available to do any repairs you need, if we can.
– our presence will improve and offer protection to the area.
– we will adjust our hours of use so as to not bother other areas.
Our presence would be respectful and compliant to your needs. Please email: mensshedlangley@gmail.com if you can help.
Ray Girard, Langley City
