The Men’s Shed movement is about men helping men by working together on projects, explained Langley City resident Ray Girard. The group is looking for members, and a space where they can work. (Langley Advance Times files)

LETTER: Langley Men’s Shed in need of space to call its own

Group would like to find about 400 square feet to create a workshop

  • Aug. 1, 2023 8:00 p.m.

Dear Editor,

Does anyone know of a ‘space’ that the Men’s Shed Society of Langley could use as their home base to undertake community projects?

We would need a space to load woodworking equipment into, long term.

We would need:

– a room size of approximately 20 x 20 feet or 400 sq. ft.

– electric service

– no or very few stairs

– water tap or water availability nearby

– washroom or availability nearby

– ability or permission to secure room

– a solid enough space to run woodworking equipment

– prefer long term

– heating and cooling (we could provide this, as well)

We offer:

– we will maintain and improve the space at our expense (drywall, electrical, lighting etc. if needed).

– we will be available to do any repairs you need, if we can.

– our presence will improve and offer protection to the area.

– we will adjust our hours of use so as to not bother other areas.

Our presence would be respectful and compliant to your needs. Please email: mensshedlangley@gmail.com if you can help.

Ray Girard, Langley City

• READ MORE: Men’s Shed group lays a foundation in Langley

• READ MORE: COVID shone a harsh spotlight on seniors issues such as isolation, housing, food security.

Letter to the Editor

