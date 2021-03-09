LETTER: Langley student letters giving COVID advice charm reader

Dear Editor,
[Re: Grade 2 students offer COVID insights, Langley Advance Times, March 4]
I was delighted to read all the kind, thoughtful messages from Miss Dionne’s Grade 2 students.
It is a great joy to see our bright young generation being thought so much more than ABC’s.
Congratulations to Miss Dionne , she is indeed a dedicated teacher.
Well done!
To those awesome students, thank you for helping us in these difficult times.
Stay safe,
Marie Renholm, Langley
.
