Students at a local school wrote letters to adults to mark the one year anniversary of the global pandemic. (Langley Advance Times files)

LETTER: Langley student letters giving COVID advice charm reader

Students offered hopeful messages and encouraged adults to keep everyone safe

  • Mar. 9, 2021 6:00 p.m.

Dear Editor,

[Re: Grade 2 students offer COVID insights, Langley Advance Times, March 4]

I was delighted to read all the kind, thoughtful messages from Miss Dionne’s Grade 2 students.

It is a great joy to see our bright young generation being thought so much more than ABC’s.

Congratulations to Miss Dionne , she is indeed a dedicated teacher.

Well done!

To those awesome students, thank you for helping us in these difficult times.

Stay safe,

Marie Renholm, Langley

.

Most Read