Liberal candidate steps aside after singling out Jagmeet Singh’s race

Karen Wang says she made comments online that referenced Singh’s cultural background

The Liberal candidate running against NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in a Burnaby, B.C., byelection has bowed out of the race after singling out Singh’s ethnicity in an online post.

Karen Wang says she made comments online that referenced Singh’s cultural background and her choice of words wasn’t well-considered and didn’t reflect her intent.

She says she “sincerely” apologizes to Singh and has deep respect for him as the leader of his party and for his public service.

Wang says after consideration with her supporters she has decided to step aside as the Liberal candidate in the Burnaby South byelection.

READ MORE: Majority of Canadians open to a Sikh Prime Minister, but three-in-ten aren’t

READ MORE: For NDP’s Jagmeet Singh, the pressure rises as the votes draw closer

She says she believes in the progress that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal team are making, and doesn’t wish for her comments to be a distraction.

StarMetro Vancouver reported Wednesday that Wang wrote on Chinese social media platform WeChat that she was the “only” Chinese candidate in the riding, rather than Singh, who she identified as “of Indian descent.”

More to come.

The Canadian Press

