Liberal Michael de Jong declared winner in Abbotsford West

Incumbent MLA wins again in Abbotsford West, has held seat since 1994

Abbotsford West BC Liberal candidate Michael de Jong greets a small group of supporters at his campaign office Monday evening. Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News

Michael de Jong of the BC Liberal Party has been re-elected as MLA in Abbotsford West, keeping the seat for the party.de Jong won 1,983 out of 4,072 counted votes (48.70 per cent) with 40 of 90 polls reporting.

Preet Rai of the NDP won 1,328 votes (32.61 per cent). Michael Henshall of the Conservative party won 418 votes (10.27 per cent). Kevin Eastwood of the Green party won 329 votes (8.08 per cent). Sukhi Gill of the BC Vision party won 14 votes (0.34 per cent).

As of 9:14 p.m., the NDP has won or is leading in 50 of 87 seats. The BC Liberal Party has won or is leading in 32, and the BC Green Party has won or is leading in four seats.

As of Oct. 23, 5,231 vote-by-mail packages had been issued to registered voters in the riding. There are a total of 36,040 registered voters in Abbotsford West.

Provincewide, 724,279 mail-in ballots have been sent out, and there are 3,485,858 registered voters. Mail-in ballots will be counted by hand, starting in 13 days.

More to come

RELATED: ELECTION 2020: Abbotsford voting results

abbotsfordBC Votes 2020