Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on web cam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on web cam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Liberal MP ‘stepping aside’ after urinating on camera during virtual House session

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on webcam

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on webcam.

“Last night, while attending House of Commons proceedings virtually, in a non-public setting, I urinated without realizing I was on camera,” the Quebec MP wrote in a statement posted to Twitter late Thursday night.

“I am deeply embarrassed by my actions and the distress they may have caused anybody who witnessed them,” wrote Amos. “While accidental and not visible to the public, this was completely unacceptable, and I apologize unreservedly.”

He added that he is temporarily stepping away from his role as parliamentary secretary to Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne and from his work as a member of the House of Commons veterans’ affairs committee so that he can get help.

“I will continue to represent my constituents and I’m grateful to be their voice in Parliament,” wrote Amos, who has represented the riding of Pontiac since 2015. “I am deeply appreciative for the support of my staff and the love of my family.”

Last month, Amos made headlines around the world after he appeared naked on an internal parliamentary feed of virtual question period, without his image being broadcast on the public feed.

Amos has said he was changing his clothes after a jog and did not realize his laptop camera was turned on.

Bloc Québécois MP Sebastien Lemire later apologized in the House of Commons for taking a screenshot of the moment, saying he had no idea how the photo quickly made its way to the media and ended up circulating online around the globe.

At a meeting earlier this month of the all-party board of internal economy — the governing body of the House — Liberal whip Mark Holland said Lemire should reveal where he sent the image and what his intent was.

That board was set to meet again earlier Thursday, but the meeting ended up being put off.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Parliament Hill

Previous story
Specialist team with canines will join the search for missing Manning Park hiker
Next story
Remains of 215 children found at former B.C. residential school

Just Posted

LETTER: Langley pastor contrasts outdoor church services with bustling shopping venues

Convincing people to follow public health guidelines can be a hard sell

In adition to literacy programs, technology support, specialist assessment, and other projects, the Langley School District Foundation has food programs to tackle student hunger. (Langley School District Foundation)
Executive director retires from Langley’s public school foundation

Susan Cairns has been with the charity since it was started

Alder Inn was demolished last November. (Aldergrove Star files)
LETTER: A future for the former Alder Inn site

‘There are countless organizations that could be well served by the Township retaining ownership’

When Cascades Casino in Langley City, seen here on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 was shut down because of the coronavirus, it was a big hit to the municipal economy. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley casino could be back open on July 1

Cascades Casino has been shuttered since mid-March last year

Township of Langley civic facility. (Langley Advance Times files)
Bogus phone survey impersonates Langley Township

The calls may be a scam aimed at getting personal information

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
VIDEO: Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

The Chinese Embassy in Washington accused unnamed political forces of being fixated on a blame game

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. aims for 2nd vaccine shot for all this summer, says Dr. Bonnie Henry

The rollout of second doses will be similar to the first dose, with those at the greatest risk at the top of the list

The Kamloops Indian Residential School, circa 1930. (Photograph COURTESY ARCHIVES DESCHÂTELETS-NDC, RICHELIEU/Kamloops This Week)
Remains of 215 children found at former B.C. residential school

Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation is reaching out to communities who had children attend

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on web cam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Liberal MP ‘stepping aside’ after urinating on camera during virtual House session

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on webcam

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A digital form of this painting, Imminent, by Victoria Artist Mark Heine, will be going to the moon later this year. (Photo courtesy of Mark Heine)
B.C. artist’s paintings bound for galactic gallery on the moon

Two of Mark Heine’s paintings will make the lunar leap aboard the Peregrine Lander in December

Live Well Exercise Clinic CEO Sara Hodson and Trevor Linden’s Club 16 partner Carl Ulmer co-chair the BC Fitness Industry Council. (Contributed photo)
B.C. restart plan brings new hope to fitness industry, business leader says

Sara Hodson notes group fitness has jumped 600 per cent in U.K.

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. shortens second COVID-19 vaccine wait from 16 weeks to eight

Pfizer second dose after Moderna safe, effective, Dr. Henry says

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Woman charged with aggravated assault after stabbing inside Vancouver’s courthouse

Police say the 53-year-old victim was seriously hurt and taken to hospital

Most Read