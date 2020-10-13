Langley MLA Mary Polak (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Liberals promise to widen Highway One from Langley to Whatcom Road

The party also pledged more cash for rapid bus service

The BC Liberals promised Tuesday to widen Highway One from Langley all the way to Whatcom Road in Abbotsford.

In addition to widening the highway all the way to Castle Fun Park and the link to Abbotsford’s border crossing, the Liberals promised to invest $5 million into transit, particularly in the rapid bus service that links Langley with SkyTrain to the west and Abbotsford to the east.

“We are going to have to do that eventually,” Langley Liberal candidate Mary Polak said of the rationale for extending the highway through most of Abbotsford.

One of the main reasons for widening the highway that far east is because of the existing – and still growing – population in Langley, Abbotsford, and even Chilliwack that commutes on the highway, said Polak.

“The project will increase both the capacity and the safety of this vital highway and it is so exciting to be able to announce that this long-awaited project would become a reality under a BC Liberal government,” said Margaret Kunst, the Liberal candidate for Langley East.

The other reason is trade.

Widening the highway that far east will put extra lanes in place to connect to the roads leading to both of the Fraser Valley’s major U.S. border crossings, at Sumas and at Aldergrove.

Widening the highway will have an impact for all the trucks that cross to and from the United States with imports and experts.

Polak noted that she oversaw previous highway projects as minister of transportation, including the widening associated with the creation of the new Port Mann Bridge.

The Liberals look at things as being interconnected, Polak said, which is one reason for the widening pledge.

She said that the Liberals will have to discuss funding more rapid buses with the TransLink Mayors’ Council, but the most expensive parts of funding bus links like that is building the road infrastructure. Once the roads are wider with HOV lanes, it becomes possible to put the buses on the road relatively easily.

NDP leader John Horgan announced the expansion of Highway One as far as 264th Street last year, and work is expected to get underway now that the 216th Street interchange is complete.

This is the second time in less than a week that one of the major parties has promised major transportation infrastructure for Langley, following Horgan’s pledge last week to fund the SkyTrain extension all the way to Langley City from Surrey.

READ MORE: Horgan pledges NDP will complete $1.5 billion SkyTrain extension to Langley

abbotsfordBC Votes 2020LangleyTransportation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Liberals promise to ban elections in a provincial emergency
Next story
Trees hit parked car, RV on Highway 1 near Chilliwack during major windstorm

Just Posted

Dwain and Lillian Seymour discovered their Murrayville home was listed for rent without their knowledge as part of a scam. (Langley Advance Times/file)
“Happy’ at arrest in rent fraud case

Couple’s property was listed for rent online without their knowledge as part of a scam

Langley MLA Mary Polak (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Liberals promise to widen Highway One from Langley to Whatcom Road

The party also pledged more cash for rapid bus service

Power may be disconnected when BC Hydro crews replace poles in the Smithers area. (BC Hydro photo)
UPDATE: 42,000 without power across Lower Mainland amid windstorm

Most outages appearing in Fraser Valley

Trinity Western Environmental Club (TWEC) and Climate Crisis Langley Action Partners are partnering to host an all-candidates meeting for Langley, Langley East and Aldergrove-South candidates to discuss views on climate change. (TWU/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Langley and Aldergrove candidates to take part in climate change discussion on Wednesday night

Event is co-hosted by Trinity Western Environmental Club and Climate Crisis Langley Action Partners

UFV students hosting BC MLA Townhall Series

BC Liberal, BC Green and BC NDP candidates invited to Zoom event

Langley woman turns 105 on Oct. 25

In August, Mary Foote took part in the Gutsy Walk to battle Crohn’s and Colitis

A pier fire in New Westminster on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (Brent Hayden)
Man charged in New Westminster pier park fire

Sean Warnick, 49, has been charged with michief and arson

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James presents her last budget in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 18, 2020. Its modest surplus forecast was quickly erased by COVID-19 and a deficit nearing $13 billion. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. parties battle over tax promises to recover from COVID-19

Sales tax cut or another round of borrowed relief payments

Halloween. (pxhere.com)
COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Christina Lake Cannabis outdoor cannabis cultivation property in Christina Lake, B.C. is shown in this undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Christina Lake Cannabis **
‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

An RV travelling at full speed on Highway 1 on the morning of Oct. 13, 2020 was hit by a falling tree during a major windstorm. RCMP said it was a miracle there were no serious injuries. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Trees hit parked car, RV on Highway 1 near Chilliwack during major windstorm

No serious injuries reported but traffic stopped for cleanup efforts

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Most Read