Liberals slam NDP for price hikes at gas pumps

Nine cent per litre gas price hike overnight not a tax question but ‘a gouging question,’ Horgan says

The leader of the provincial Liberal Party is slamming NDP Premier John Horgan for rising prices at the gas pumps, but Horgan says he’s slamming the wrong guy.

“Gas prices went up nine cents overnight, that’s not a tax question, that’s a gouging question,” Horgan said Wednesday. “I’ve raised this with the federal government, we’ve certainly talked about it inside government here. When you see that type of an increase in the price of a litre of gasoline, it’s not about taxation. I know there are those that would like to make that the argument but clearly there’s not a connection between the commodity price of a barrel of oil and the price at the pumps.

“That tells me,” Horgan said, “we have two issues. We have a matter of supply, which we’ve talked about, the ability to refine more product rather than shipping raw materials offshore — that would help the consumers in Canada, that would be my preference, but we certainly need to look at why prices can go up nine cents overnight. That’s not taxation — that’s profits for companies.”

Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson said Wednesday that Horgan “should be reducing costs for drivers” but instead “is making British Columbians pay more.

“This tax grab is a slap in the face from John Horgan,” Wilkinson charged. “While British Columbians are struggling to get ahead, John Horgan hiked another tax without even having the courtesy to tell British Columbians about it. People deserve some help to make life a little more affordable and government should lower the gas tax and give folks a break from the pain at the pump.”

Previous story
Health officials warn of measles scare at Vancouver airport

Just Posted

Former Langley City mayor Peter Fassbender considers return to municipal politics

Promises decision by early August

VIDEO: Building a better tiny house in Langley

Builder creates a slightly larger and more luxurious version of new housing type

Aldergrove Legion and ag society get in on Canada Day fun

The Aldergrove Fair parade moves to July 1 and the legion branch has family events.

Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience opens with a splash

Free test swim passes now available

Happy Herd about more than yoga

ORganization hopes to educate-change attitudes

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as lucky seal finds refuge

Armstrong MetalFest bigger than ever for 10-year milestone

Armstrong MetalFest slated for July 13-14 at Hassen Memorial Arena

Health officials warn of measles scare at Vancouver airport

An infected passenger flew into B.C. on June 23

Liberals slam NDP for price hikes at gas pumps

Nine cent per litre gas price hike overnight not a tax question but ‘a gouging question,’ Horgan says

VIDEO: Truck stalls on hill, rolls into Vernon house

A Lower Mainland delivery truck failed to negotiate Suicide Hill in Vernon Wednesday morning.

‘Very big shock:’ Nunavut man killed by polar bear while protecting kids

RCMP say bear stalked toward one of the children while they were on an island along Hudson Bay coast

Charges pending after young kids left in overheating car at Tsawwassen Mills

A three-year-old child was having trouble breathing after being rescued

Half-brother sentenced to life for killing B.C. teen Rachel Pernosky

Mathew Pernosky, 33, will be eligible for parole in 13 years

Trans Mountain gets ready for B.C. pipeline installation

North Thompson line, Burnaby terminal work scheduled

Most Read