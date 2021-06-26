Libraries, museums open around Langley to soak up air conditioning

With high temps coming, public buildings offer a place to cool for a while

With temperatures in Langley expected to shatter records over the weekend, efforts to keep cool are taking on major importance, as people could face real health risks.

The B.C. Care Providers Association (BCCPA) has urged people to check in with seniors this weekend, including friends, family members, and neighbours.

Extreme heat and poor air quality – which often accompanies a hot high pressure system – can be dangerous for the elderly and people with respiratory issues.

The BCCPA says if someone is showing signs of heat illness that can’t be resolved by drinking water and cooling off, call 9-1-1 immediately.

The Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope was asking for donations to help their clients, including the homeless.

As you know, we are entering a record breaking heat wave. We are asking for donations of ballcaps, sunscreen and Gatorade to help keep our guests protected and hydrated! Donations can be dropped off at the yellow door at the back of the building. pic.twitter.com/JwPbYBDXGZ — Gateway Of Hope (@Gateway_of_Hope) June 25, 2021

Langley Township is recommending people use one of the municipal spray parks to stay cool, or book a swim time at either one of the local swimming pools or the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience in Aldergrove, which includes water slides.

The Langley Centennial Museum is also allowing people to book visits at museum.tol.ca and is air conditioned.

Langley’s library branches are also all air conditioned and are open their normal hours. Neighbourhood locations and hours are available at fvrl.bibliocommons.com/locations. Hours have recently been extended into Sundays again after months of reduced openings due to the pandemic.

People are asked not to attend if they have COVID symptoms, have been exposed to COVID, or have been outside of Canada in the last 14 days. Library visitors are asked to sanitize their hands on arrival and practice social distancing.

Meanwhile, BC Hydro is pointing out that cooling a home, especially a condo, can use a lot of power and increase electricity bills.

The problem is worse in the glass tower-style condos common in Vancouver, which are not really present in Langley, where low-rise wood frame condos predominate.

But BC Hydro has released a set of tips that apply to all housing types, including:

• Cool homes to 25 Celsius and turn off air conditioners when the home is not occupied

• Buy an Energy Star air conditioner, as they use 30 to 40 per cent less power than standard units

• Close drapes and blinds to block up to 65 per cent of the heat

• Keep doors and windows closed it the outside temperature is hotter than inside

• Using a fan is cheaper than using an air conditioner – running one for nine hours a day over the summer costs just $7

