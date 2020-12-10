Langley Township Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Township Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times files)

Library possible for new development in Willoughby

Township council has yet to approve plans for a new library

A new mixed commercial-residential building planned for the Willoughby neighbourhood could provide a home for Langley’s next library.

The site, in the 7900 block of 206A Street, is near the existing Willoughby shopping centre near the corner of 208th Street and 80th Avenue.

Developer Pollyco has asked the Township to approve changes, which includes making the first two of six floors into commercial space.

Pollyco’s proposal suggests the entire second floor, a 13,572 square foot location (1,261 square metres) could be leased to the Township of Langley for a new library.

Northern Willoughby is currently the largest neighbourhood in the Township without a library branch, and it has been 15 years since a new library was added in the community, when the Muriel Arnason Library branch opened in the Township Civic Facility in the 20300 block of 65th Avenue.

The proposed library branch has not yet been funded by the Township, but that did not stop council from debating some changes to the design proposed by Councillor Eric Woodward.

Woodward suggested that the building should have the proposed library on the ground floor with a “smaller, more affordable size,” but his motion was defeated.

After council approved the third reading of the rezoning, with Woodward opposed, Woodward suggested that any proposed library be provided as strata ownership, not a rental space.

That idea was referred to staff, as Coun. Bob Long wanted more information about a potential library at the site.

Mayor Jack Froese said municipalities fund library sites through the Fraser Valley Regional Library. Langley Township and City, along with Abbotsford, Maple Ridge, and a number of other local communities, all participate in the FVRL system.

Creating a library would require council to set aside funding, Froese said.

“Maybe there’s a way of creative funding where we can make this thing work,” he said.

But first, zoning had to be dealt with.

If not a library, the site could be used for something else, said the mayor.

developmentFraser Valley Regional LibraryLangley Townshipmunicipal politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
British Columbians asked to avoid non-essential ferry trips
Next story
Abbotsford masseur accused of sexual assaults of 3 women

Just Posted

Jericho Ridge Community Church pastor Brad Sumner posted an essay describing the shutdown of in-person services during a spike in COVID cases as an act of charity. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Suspending in-person church services called an ‘act of Christian charity’ by Langley pastor

On-line services are not ideal, but advance the ‘common good’ by fighting spread of COVID-19

In this undated photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is administered the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Monday Nov. 23, 2020, that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90% effective, giving public health officials hope they may soon have access to a vaccine that is cheaper and easier to distribute than some of its rivals. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP)
Painful Truth: Well-off resist vaccination message

We need to convince the rich that vaccines mean wellness

Trevor Longo has posted another win for the Giants at the Memorial eCup presented by Kia (Screen grab)
Another win for Vancouver Giants in virtual hockey competition

Trevor Longo takes second round of Memorial eCup presented by Kia for Langley-based team

Former Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram fielded questions during an online video appearance at Team Canada training camp (WHL TV)
Former Giant Bowen Byram rides out COVID lockdown at Team Canada training camp

‘It is what it is,” said former MVP with Langley-based team

Rotarians Charlie Fox, George Bryce, Rob Robinson, and Lara Petrie join the ACSS Hairdressing students modelling the specially-made toques and scarves as they prepare this week’s Starfish backpacks. (Pauline Buck/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Aldergrove Rotary Club’s Starfish backpacks sent home with toques and scarves

More than 10,000 backpacks have been sent home to students and families in the past five years

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 619 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as B.C. unveils vaccine plans

There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units

RCMP released this photo of a vehicle of interest in their investigation into the hit and run death of 30-year-old Cameron Kerr, which occurred near Terrace, B.C. in the early hours of Nov. 18, 2018. The vehicle may belong to a person of interest who is from the Lower Mainland. (RCMP handout photo)
‘What if?’: RCMP ID persons of interest in fatal northern B.C. hit-and-run, no charges laid

Victim’s family hope persons of interest in Lower Mainland will come forward

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. tourism calls for ‘bridge’ relief to recover from COVID-19

Task force asks province for $95 million emergency fund

Reinhard “Bud” Loewen has been accused of the sexual assaults of three women during massage treatments in Abbotsford. (Facebook photo)
Abbotsford masseur accused of sexual assaults of 3 women

Charges are pending against Reinhard ‘Bud’ Loewen of Bud’s Massage Therapy

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The BC SPCA seized 97 animals, including 27 horses, from a farm in Princeton in September 2020. (BC SPCA photo)
Horses seized from Okanagan farm in September now ready for adoption

The BC SPCA has gained legal ownership of the animals and is ready to place them in safe homes

soccer
Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach facing sex assault charges

Robert Steven Birarda charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault, child luring

BC Ferries is asking people to avoid non-essential travel this holiday season. (News Bulletin file photo)
British Columbians asked to avoid non-essential ferry trips

BC Ferries supports public health guidance on holiday travel

Elizabeth Melnick at Elizabeth’s Wildlife Center in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Abbotsford wildlife centre joins laundry list of groups suffering financially due to pandemic

Centre desperately in need of new outbuildings to house and care for small creatures

Most Read