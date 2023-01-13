Langley owners of dogs must license them or renew their licences annually. (Langley Advance Times files)

Licence renewals due for Langley Township dogs

Owners set up an account through the municipal website to renew licences or make changes to account

Dog owners living in Langley Township can renew their licences before the Feb. 1 deadline, after which time fees for the 2023 licence go up.

Since 2021, the Township has issued permanent tags. New tags are no longer sent out each year, and replacements cost $15.

Owners can renew the licence either online with a credit card, or in person at either the Township Civic Facility or the Langley Animal Protection Society. People can drop off at or mail a cheque to the Township, 20338 65th Ave.

In the Township, all dogs are required to be licensed annually. The annual licensing period runs Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.

Fees if paid before Feb. 1

• Spayed/neutered: $26

• Not fixed: $55

• Senior owner, spayed/neutered dog: $19

• Senior owner, non-spayed/neutered dog: $34

After Feb. 1

• Spayed/neutered: $36

• Not fixed: $65

• Senior owner, spayed/neutered dog: $29

• Senior owner, non-spayed/neutered dog: $44

Seniors must be 65 or older.

Service animals (documentation required) can be licenses for $10 anytime of the year.

Langley Township has seperate fees for dogs considered aggressive ($155) or dangerous ($305) at any time of the year.

People must provide a copy of a veterinarian’s spay/neuter certificate to qualify for the reduced licence fees for fixed dogs.

Dog owners set up an account through the Township website.

When emailing dogs@tol.ca to create a new dog licence account, they must provide the specific information, including property address, contact information: include cell phone and email, address, breed, colour, dog name, dog sex, and veterinary certificate of neuter/spay.

The account is also where owners can make changes, such as when a dog dies.

For information on Township dog licensing, contact dogs@tol.ca or 604-533-6005.

.

.

DogsLangley Township

