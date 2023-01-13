Licence renewals due for Langley Township dogs

Dog owners living in Langley Township can renew their licences before the Feb. 1 deadline, after which time fees for the 2023 licence go up.
Since 2021, the Township has issued permanent tags. New tags are no longer sent out each year, and replacements cost $15.
Owners can renew the licence either online with a credit card, or in person at either the Township Civic Facility or the Langley Animal Protection Society. People can drop off at or mail a cheque to the Township, 20338 65th Ave.
In the Township, all dogs are required to be licensed annually. The annual licensing period runs Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.
Fees if paid before Feb. 1
• Spayed/neutered: $26
• Not fixed: $55
• Senior owner, spayed/neutered dog: $19
• Senior owner, non-spayed/neutered dog: $34
After Feb. 1
• Spayed/neutered: $36
• Not fixed: $65
• Senior owner, spayed/neutered dog: $29
• Senior owner, non-spayed/neutered dog: $44
Seniors must be 65 or older.
Service animals (documentation required) can be licenses for $10 anytime of the year.
Langley Township has seperate fees for dogs considered aggressive ($155) or dangerous ($305) at any time of the year.
People must provide a copy of a veterinarian’s spay/neuter certificate to qualify for the reduced licence fees for fixed dogs.
Dog owners set up an account through the Township website.
When emailing dogs@tol.ca to create a new dog licence account, they must provide the specific information, including property address, contact information: include cell phone and email, address, breed, colour, dog name, dog sex, and veterinary certificate of neuter/spay.
The account is also where owners can make changes, such as when a dog dies.
For information on Township dog licensing, contact dogs@tol.ca or 604-533-6005.
