Licence renewals due for Langley Township dogs

Dog owners living in Langley Township can renew their licences before the Feb. 1 deadline, after which time fees for the 2023 licence go up.

Since 2021, the Township has issued permanent tags. New tags are no longer sent out each year, and replacements cost $15.

Owners can renew the licence either online with a credit card, or in person at either the Township Civic Facility or the Langley Animal Protection Society. People can drop off at or mail a cheque to the Township, 20338 65th Ave.

In the Township, all dogs are required to be licensed annually. The annual licensing period runs Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.

Fees if paid before Feb. 1

• Spayed/neutered: $26

• Not fixed: $55

• Senior owner, spayed/neutered dog: $19

• Senior owner, non-spayed/neutered dog: $34

After Feb. 1

• Spayed/neutered: $36

• Not fixed: $65

• Senior owner, spayed/neutered dog: $29

• Senior owner, non-spayed/neutered dog: $44

Seniors must be 65 or older.

Service animals (documentation required) can be licenses for $10 anytime of the year.

Langley Township has seperate fees for dogs considered aggressive ($155) or dangerous ($305) at any time of the year.

People must provide a copy of a veterinarian’s spay/neuter certificate to qualify for the reduced licence fees for fixed dogs.

Dog owners set up an account through the Township website.

When emailing dogs@tol.ca to create a new dog licence account, they must provide the specific information, including property address, contact information: include cell phone and email, address, breed, colour, dog name, dog sex, and veterinary certificate of neuter/spay.

The account is also where owners can make changes, such as when a dog dies.

For information on Township dog licensing, contact dogs@tol.ca or 604-533-6005.

