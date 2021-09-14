Police officers stand in a cordoned-off portion of the parking lot at Southpoint Exchange in South Surrey, in front of the drive-thru lane where Suminder (Ali) Grewal was fatally shot on Aug. 2, 2019. (Nick Greenizan file photo)

Police officers stand in a cordoned-off portion of the parking lot at Southpoint Exchange in South Surrey, in front of the drive-thru lane where Suminder (Ali) Grewal was fatally shot on Aug. 2, 2019. (Nick Greenizan file photo)

Life sentences for 2019 shooting death of Hells Angel in South Surrey

No chance of parole for 20 years for Calvin Powery-Hooker and Nathan De Jong

A pair of young men charged in the shooting death of a Hells Angel member in South Surrey two years ago have been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years.

Calvin Powery-Hooker and Nathan De Jong learned their penalty Friday (Sept. 10) in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

The men, both born in 1998, were arrested on Aug. 2, 2019, in connection with the shooting of Suminder ‘Ali’ Grewal.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Victim named in fatal drive-thru shooting in South Surrey

READ MORE: Two men charged after Hells Angel shot dead in South Surrey

The 43-year-old was gunned down at approximately 9:20 a.m. that day, while he was sitting in his Dodge Viper in the Southpoint Exchange shopping centre’s Starbucks drive-thru, in the 3000-block of 152 Street.

Police said at the time that two suspects arrested later that day in two separate locations had fled the scene in a vehicle and then on foot.

Initially charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing, Powery-Hooker and De Jong pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder, B.C. Prosecution Service spokesman Dan McLaughlin confirmed Tuesday (Sept. 14).

Their sentences also included a mandatory lifetime firearms prohibition.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

HomicideSurrey

Previous story
Yellowknife schools ordered to close for 10 days as COVID-19 cases grow
Next story
Boo, a Golden-area grizzly bear, becomes internet celebrity after viral feeding on Tik Tok

Just Posted

Langley RCMP were on scene at Naomi Onotera’s home in Langley City Tuesday morning, Sept. 14, 2021. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
NOW: Naomi Onotera’s home behind police tape, Langley RCMP on scene

Langley volleyball champions Avery Heppell (right) and Brie King will be playing for Canada at the Pan American Cup (women) underway in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (file)
Langley’s Heppell and King are playing for Canada at the Pan American Cup

Google Maps screenshot taken at 7:40 a.m.
TRAFFIC: 2 Langley crashes slowing westbound Highway 1 commuters

2021 edition of the BBall Nationals girls club basketball championships at Langley Events Centre took place from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)
Bball Nationals basketball championships return to Langley Events Centre