Crew member scouts for possible contingency lines ahead of the north flank of the fire. The fire is being managed by the Nohomin Creek wildfire crew. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Crew member scouts for possible contingency lines ahead of the north flank of the fire. The fire is being managed by the Nohomin Creek wildfire crew. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Lightning strike causes fire of note in Maria Creek

The “aggressive” fire is now 800ha

The Maria Creek Wildfire is now considered a fire of note.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the blaze which located six kilometres northeast of Pavilion, is 800 hectares large.

The fire was initially reported on July 31 after being caused by lightning.

Fire activity increased mid-day in the hot and dry conditions on Aug. 1.

The fire is burning in a densely forested area, and produced significant smoke. The fire is aggressive and moving uphill in the northeast, towards pre-existing cut blocks.

Fire activity is being influenced by high temperatures, low humidity and sustained winds.

Currently, there are no impacts to Highway 97 or Highway 99.

The fire is being managed by the Nohomin Creek wildfire Incident Management Team.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bcwildfireBreaking News

Previous story
Fire northwest of Kamloops upgraded to ‘fire of note’
Next story
Snowbirds pilot unharmed after crashing aircraft in Northern B.C.

Just Posted

Police are at 208th Street and 72nd Avenue for an emergency incident. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Emergency Response Team, RCMP on scene at 72nd Avenue in Langley

Canoes with historical re-enactors arrived in Fort Langley on B.C. Day. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. Days sees re-enactors reunite at historic Fort Langley, while farm museum draws hundreds

RCMP police shoulder patch. (Black Press Media files)
Efforts fail to save Langley man plucked from Vernon lake

Langley’s Ben Walter has been named Trinity Western University’s new men’s hockey coach. (TWU)
Langley’s Ben Walter has been named Trinity Western University’s new men’s hockey coach