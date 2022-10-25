Actors dressed in Halloween costumes each wore a mask of one of the most wanted individuals. (Photo: Anna Burns)

List of B.C.’s ‘scariest and least-wanted trick-or-treaters’ unveiled with actors

Crime Stoppers offers reward of up to $5,000 for anonymous information that leads to an arrest

In Surrey on Tuesday morning (Oct. 25), Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers released a list of the five “scariest and least-wanted trick-or-treaters” — individuals considered B.C.’s top five most-wanted.

“If Halloween isn’t already scary enough, we have five very scary individuals that we’re going to be introducing to you today that we’re on the lookout for,” said Linda Annis, executive director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, during a media event at Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors in Newton.

Dressed in Halloween costumes, actors each wore a mask of a wanted person.

Rabih Alkhlil, top left, Amardip Sign Rai, top right, John Norman Mackenzie, bottom left, Timothy Dale Bornyk, and Ricco Zanolli are B.C. top five most wanted criminals. (Photos: Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers)

The five individuals are wanted for the following:

• Rabih Alkhalil is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and being unlawfully at large. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up $250,000 for information about his whereabouts.

• Amardip Singh Rai is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for sexual assault, assault with a weapon and 15 other chargers.

• John Norman Mackenzie is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large. He has been convicted of second-degree murder and armed robbery.

• Timothy Dale Bornyk is wanted for assault with a weapon.

• Ricco Zanolli is wanted for being unlawfully at large, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Annis reminded individuals not to approach these individuals if they see them. Instead, they should call 9-1-1 or send a tip to Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anonymous information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), 1-855-448-8477 (new number), or online at solvecrime.ca. Tips made to Crime Stoppers are made anonymously, and individuals who send in the tips will not be called to testify in court.

Annis stated campaigns like this one are “extremely successful.” Since Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers was created, over 8,500 individuals have been arrested because of a Crime Stoppers tip.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
