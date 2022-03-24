A llama – like the one pictured above – briefly escaped its South Surrey yard Thursday morning, and was found near the side of Highway 99. (Unsplash photo)

Llama on the loose near Highway 99 captured, returned to owner

Rogue animal lives nearby and escaped through hole in fence: Surrey RCMP

A rogue llama briefly on the loose along Highway 99 in South Surrey Thursday morning has been captured safely and returned to its owner.

According to Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn, the llama – originally thought to be an alpaca, according to reports – lives on a property adjacent to the highway, near 8 Avenue, and escaped through a hole in a fence.

Police received a number of calls about the runaway llama, which Munn said had been on the loose, and wandering near the right shoulder of the road, since about 7:30 a.m.

“We did respond to a call –passersby were concerned,” Munn said.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the Surrey RCMP tweeted thanks to those who expressed concern for the llama’s safety and called police.

“Update from the officer on scene, the llama was cooperative and did not spit or otherwise assault the officers in any way!” the tweet continued.

There was no indication that the llama had put itself in a dangerous situation with regard to traffic; an eye-witness calling into Vancouver radio station The Peak called the situation “very anti-climatic.”

“It was really just standing there chewing some grass.”


