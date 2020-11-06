LMH, Fort Langley seniors facility hit with new COVID outbreaks

There have been two more outbreaks of COVID-19 in Langley as provincial numbers spiked again amid a worsening outbreak in the Fraser Health region.

Langley Memorial Hospital and the Fort Langley Seniors Community are among six health-care facilities that saw new outbreaks reported on Friday, in a statement released by chief medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix.

The government reported 589 new cases of coronavirus Friday, a new record for the province. Of those, 402 are in the Fraser Health region that includes Langley. Fraser Health is the site of the worst current spread of the coronavirus.

Henry and Dix announced there will be a special update on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m.

The province does not typically hold briefings on weekend. It’s unknown what will be announced at the event.

