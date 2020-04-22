Local produce, services, and a variety of essential-service goods are highlighted in a local online directory from Langley Township. (Photo Township of Langley)

Local businesses highlighted in Langley Township online directory

The local government is encouraging local spending during the pandemic

As residents continue to rally together to stop the spread of COVID-19, a new, online resource has been created to help people get the essentials they need right here in the Township of Langley.

A Buy Local – Open for Business directory has been launched on the Township’s Invest website at invest.tol.ca/openforbusiness.

“As communities cope with the realities of our new normal, we know how important it is to support local businesses for economic resilience and recovery,” said Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese. “There are thousands of businesses in the Township doing their part to support our community through this crisis. We can all do our part to support them and help keep their doors open by buying local.”

The Buy Local – Open for Business directory features Township businesses that are providing delivery, contactless pickup, or physical-distanced interactions.

Grocery outlets, financial institutions, pharmacies, animal services, and food and beverage businesses are listed by community, with basic information to help residents access businesses in their own neighbourhood. Other essential service listings including automotive, business support services, health services, and utility and home services will be coming soon.

“This directory is an easy-to-use resource that will help residents discover businesses in their area and buy the goods and services they need, while supporting local jobs and our economy,” Froese said.

While compiling the listings, the Township’s Economic Investment and Development staff spoke by phone with more than 600 businesses who are working hard to adapt their service models to meet the needs of the community during this challenging time. Staff are continuing to contact businesses in additional categories.

Businesses in the essential services categories featured in the directory that have not yet been contacted are encouraged to provide their information at invest.tol.ca/openforbusiness or contact the Township’s Economic Investment and Development Department at invest@tol.ca.

COVID-related business resources, including links to funding, job openings, and continuity plans, can be found at invest.tol.ca.

For other information and updates on the Township of Langley’s response to the pandemic, visit tol.ca/COVID19, email covid19info@tol.ca, or call the COVID-19 information line at 604-532-7599.

