Trevor Bolin is the BC Conservative leader. (B.C. Conservative Party)

Local Conservatives meet party leader in Langley Sunday

The small gathering will see a conversation on several local issues

The leader of the BC Conservatives and several local candidates will gather in South Aldergrove on Sunday, Oct. 18.

Party leader Trevor Bolin will be meeting with Langley candidate Shelly Jan, Langley East’s Ryan Warawa, Abbotsford West’s Michael Henshall, Surrey-Cloverdale’s Aisha Bali, and Chilliwack’s Diane Janzen near Coghlan Hall, at 256th Street and 6th Avenue.

The candidates will be discussing transit in the Fraser Valley, small businesses, and mental health and addiction.

