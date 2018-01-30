Local daycare van stolen over the weekend

Police release suspect photos including woman with neck tattoo accused of grocery theft

A daycare centre had its van stolen this week. Staff at Jellybean Park arrived to work Monday to see that the van they use to transport children was stolen over the weekend (Jan. 26- 28). The van has the Jellybean Park logo as pictured.

Langley RCMP allege the pictured female filled an entire shopping cart with merchandise at the Langley Superstore on Jan. 15 and exited the store without paying.

She is described as having a heavy build, approximately 5’6 tall, blond hair and a tattoo on the left side of her neck with the initials “KN”. She was seen leaving in a vehicle with an unknown male.

If you have any information about either of these crimes, call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

 

Shaw offers severance packages to thousands of employees
Ontario gymnastics coach accused of sexual misconduct also coached in B.C., group says

