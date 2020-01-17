Langley City parks worker James Warren was part of a crew clearing snow from the 204th Street Overpass’s pedestrian section on Thursday. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Local flooding can follow snowmelt in Langley

City and Township advise clearing drains if you can

After the snow comes the potential for flooding.

Local authorities are getting ready for what happens next as temperatures are expected to rise Friday and Saturday, and rain is in the forecast.

As of Thursday, Langley City crews were still busy removing snow from paths, sidewalks, and local side streets. Crews were using shovels and snowblowers to remove the snow from the pedestrian path on the 204th Street overpass, among other areas.

But crews are also looking ahead to what comes when the snow starts to melt, said Rick Bomhof, director of engineering, parks, and environment for Langley City.

It’s not mandatory for residents to clear drains near their homes, but if they can, it would help out, he noted.

“It could help prevent flooding of their own properties, and neighbouring properties,” Bomhof said.

There aren’t any specific areas that flood regularly in the City, although many of the flat areas north of the Nicomekl River can be subject to pooling water, said Bomhof.

City crews will be clearing drains where they can, but it’s simply not possible to get to all of them, said Bomhof.

Langley Township’s website also has tips for avoiding flooding after snowfall.

“Residents can help reduce flooding risks by clearing nearby catch basins of snow and ice. This will allow melting snow and slush to drain properly,” says the Township’s FAQ on winter weather.

Langley City parks worker James Warren was part of a crew clearing snow from the 204th Street Overpass’s pedestrian section on Thursday. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

